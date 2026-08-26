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Podcaster Thinks This Is Why the WNBA Is in a Public Relations Nightmare

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 26, 2026 6:55 AM
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Podcaster Thinks This Is Why the WNBA Is in a Public Relations Nightmare
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You just have to laugh at this one: the WNBA is in a public-relations nightmare because of “asshole straight men.” I don’t even need to hear the rest — it’s wrong. Podcaster Kara Swisher decided to un-enlighten us with this lecture, claiming that it’s normal people who keep attacking women, making all of this unpleasant. 

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Wrong.

The WNBA cannot define what a woman is. They held a meeting to define what the “w” stands for, an existential conference, if you will, and failed to come up with anything substantive. 

The Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham voiced her opinions supporting women’s sports and was not keen on biological males nuking it. That caused the league's marginal, niche woke fanbase to implode. People are not attacking women because they’re women. They’re being attacked for being stupid, for knowing what is scientifically accurate regarding the terms of biology, and refusing to say so out of fear of the woke mob. 

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Even now, they cannot accept facts or accountability. Just say this is a women’s league, no transgenders — and all of this will go away. Accept reality, and you shall have absolution. This really isn't a pickle, guys. It's the easiest crisis to manage, but refuse to pick the door you know is right. 

 I guess being addicted to staying in purgatory is what we have here. 

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News Topics SCIENCE | TRANSGENDER | WNBA | WOKE
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