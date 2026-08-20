Here's the Tweet That Best Captures This Scummy, Weird Media Obsession With a Top Trump Aide

I truly don’t understand this story: Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) and other liberals make baseless accusations that President Trump is having inappropriate relations with a top aide, Natalie Harp, and the media is off to the races trying to find something. You’re seeing in real time how the Russian collusion hoax became a chronic media fiasco — they’ll buy anything, hook, line, and sinker. I don’t see the story here. Is it that presidents have top aides who are around them often?

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They’re trying to shift this into a national security issue, but please — the foundation of this story was sex. And then CNN dug up Harp’s estranged lefty brother to get into her psyche. It was bizarre. Chuck Ross had the perfect tweet that captured this media frenzy:

So Jon Ossoff and some very online Dems make catty and suggestive remarks about Natalie Harp and so all the major news orgs scramble to follow “the story.” https://t.co/zh1jRBVFi8 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 19, 2026

Here’s a simple breakdown of Ms. Harp, who survived bone cancer, by the way (via WSJ):

Why are people dragging this Natalie gal I don't get this. https://t.co/zdN2fdhjsE — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) August 19, 2026

Sad reminder that the mean girl bullying of childhood never really goes away. Sometimes those bullies grow up, get hair and makeup and big media shows, and continue the same cruel, petty BS with their cruel, petty friends and producers. Aided and abetted by a loser chorus. https://t.co/mUMDZwgQts — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) August 19, 2026

Sen. Jon Ossoff didn’t even use her full name. But everybody in Washington knew who he was talking about. At a recent campaign event, the Georgia Democrat argued that President Trump would rather “travel with Natalie” on Air Force One than do the hard work that comes with being commander in chief. The Natalie in question is Natalie Harp, a 35-year-old aide to Trump who has become an object of fascination for both the left and the right. Though she rarely speaks, she is an omnipresent figure at Trump’s side, standing just off camera during Oval Office events, traveling with the president around the country and the world, and tapping out his social-media posts. Videos and photos of her interacting with the president have racked up millions of views online, becoming a new form of Trump-era clickbait. To Democrats, Harp is one of the president’s chief enablers. For Republicans, she is Trump’s gatekeeper. A well-timed text to Harp can unlock access to Trump, giving well-known lobbyists and fringe figures alike an audience with the most powerful man in the world.

So, again, what the hell is going on here? What are we doing here, people? The great pivot is this security clearance development, which I now couldn’t care less about: it was dredged up based on sexual innuendo, and we all know the media’s initial goal here was to engulf the White House in a sex scandal. So, please, stop with the ‘look, we found out this, that and the other’ line somewhere else. Security clearance issues were not the target here.

SCOOP -- Trump aide Natalie Harp worked at the White House without security clearance for a year @jake__traylor @JaxAlemany

Nat sec official said this was very concerninghttps://t.co/uY8ba4i51H — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) August 19, 2026

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