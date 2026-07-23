Secret Service Director Says Threats Against Trump and Other Protectees Are 'Off the Charts'

The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner will take place on July 24. It’s the rescheduled event that was interrupted in April when Cole Allen attempted to assassinate President Trump at the Washington Hilton.

Advertisement

This Friday’s dinner will be held at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel. Secret Service Director Sean Curran spoke with the press, noting a dramatic increase in threats against the agency’s protectees and 10,000 open investigations. Curran noted the number of threats has been off the charts, constituting a 40 percent increase from last year. The agency also said they don’t consider the upcoming WHCA dinner to be a “redo” (via NBC News):

Secret Service Director Sean Curran spoke Wednesday on the security measures for the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner this week.



"We do expect bad people to show up. It's just a reality of where we are," he said. "But we're treating it no different than any other… pic.twitter.com/6DYxUT4V98 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 22, 2026

The Secret Service has opened more than 10,000 investigations this year into threats against people it protects, a 40% rise over the same period last year, officials said Wednesday. Director Sean Curran told reporters at a briefing that the volatile political climate has reached a new level that he has not seen in his 24-year career. He said the threat numbers are “off the charts.” Despite the heightened environment — President Donald Trump has been the target of at least three assassination attempts — Curran and other senior leaders at the agency tasked with protecting Trump and other high-profile politicians are confident in security plans ahead of the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Association dinner this week. […] Curran said law enforcement is prepared. “We will always evaluate every site. And right now, we have an advance team there, and they will take back and they will set up a plan to set that site up for success,” he said. Deputy Director Matthew Quinn said the agency does not see a shadow cast by the April incident. “We’re not looking at this as a redo of a dinner,” he said. “We’re looking at this as a presidential site with Cabinet members and other protectees there, just like every site we do everywhere we go.”

I'm not trying to sound dark, hyperbolic, or doom and gloom, but Trump has been really lucky. Very lucky regarding the attempts on his life. The April attack only failed because Allen tripped over his own feet. He was nearly able to breach the main dining hall, where Trump, many civilians, and most of the presidential line of succession were seated.

Given the rise of left-wing political violence and the steady flow of liberal lunatics who want this man dead, we’re in for a stressful end to the presidency.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.