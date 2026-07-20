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Tipsheet

Body Found at Home Owned by Progressive Rep. Ayanna Pressley's Husband

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | July 20, 2026 11:45 AM
Body Found at Home Owned by Progressive Rep. Ayanna Pressley's Husband
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

Police have opened an investigation after a dead body was discovered inside a $1.15 million home owned by Conan Harris, the husband of progressive Rep. Ayanna Pressley (MA-7). Officers were sent to Boston's Mattapan neighborhood around 2 PM on Saturday for an "investigate a person" call before discovering the body in the home. The homicide unit is handling the investigation. 

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Harris purchased the now up-for-sale home in 2021 and has rented it out to tenants for several years. Harris's realtor told the Boston Globe that the current tenants had been living at the home "for a while." She called the death "unfortunate" but did not comment any further. 

Financial disclosures revealed that Pressley, despite being a staunch advocate for "taxpayer-funded rent relief," owns four rental properties with her husband in Boston, generating up to $250,000 in rent last year. The couple also previously owned another residence in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which they profited anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000. Harris was also convicted of drug trafficking and served nearly 10 years in federal prison before marrying Pressley. 

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According to neighbors, police have been active at the seven-bedroom home before. One neighbor told the Boston Globe that Boston Police raided the residence in May before it was listed for sale. 

Pressley's spokesperson told the Daily Mail that "the Congresswoman extends her deepest condolences to the impacted family." Police continue to investigate the death and will share further details as they emerge. 

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