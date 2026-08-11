Trump En Route to Attend Tonight's Patriot Games Finale

As the Freedom 250 events come to a close, Trump will be in Geneva, Ohio, tonight for the finale of the high school Patriot Games. The two-day event will award one male and one female $125,000 each in scholarship money.

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President Trump to attend high school Patriot Games in Ohiohttps://t.co/1gJvlfSGkY — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) August 11, 2026

Two high school teenagers, ages 14-17, were chosen from each state to compete in the series for a chance to win the scholarship prize, submitting a video and an essay to be considered. Some military bases, U.S. territories, and Native American Tribes have also sent delegates. The Games kicked off on Sunday, August 9, at an Ohio sports training facility and boarding school called SPIRE. President Trump will head there tonight to watch the final round, featuring the top 32 athletes.

🚨 NOW: President Trump has boarded Air Force One en route to Ohio to watch the PATRIOT GAMES Finale



Freedom250’s Patriot Games are an athletic contest for high school student athletes, with one girl and one boy from each state competing.



Enjoy, POTUS! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0JOpnjIDgU — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 11, 2026

The games are being aired on the ESPN app, with a primetime special airing on Thursday at 9 PM ET on ESPN and ABC. The one-hour special will compile footage from the previous days to highlight the athletes and the winners.

Freedom 250, the event's host, has played a major role in the 250th celebration of America, putting on the Great American State Fair in July, the UFC fight on the White House lawn in June, and the Guinness record-breaking 4th of July fireworks show.

Teaser mode. You’re not ready for this course. The 2026 Patriot Games athletes are built different 🏅 🇺🇸 💪 pic.twitter.com/CTAc6O812o — Freedom 250 (@Freedom250) August 9, 2026

Danielle Alvarez, Freedom 250 spokeswoman, told the BBC that "the 2026 Patriot Games is about more than competition; they're about the grit, character, and optimism that have carried America for over 250 years. These young athletes represent the very best of who we are and the promise of what's still to come."

Earlier today, rumors circulated online regarding potential bomb threats in the area ahead of Trump's slated arrival. Those have since been debunked by the U.S. Secret Service, but several security checkpoints are in place surrounding the SPIRE facility to ensure everyone, including the President, remains safe.

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