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Tipsheet

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for Freedom 250 Celebration

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | May 27, 2026 8:57 AM
Star-Studded Lineup Announced for Freedom 250 Celebration
Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File

Country star Martina McBride, Flo Rida, The Commodores and Vanilla Ice are among the performers slated for the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C. from June 25-July 10, Townhall has learned.

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Other musical guests will include C+C Music Factory, Milli Vanilli, Young MC, Morris Day and The Time, and Bret Michaels. 

"The Great American State Fair is America on display and a moment for America to come together," Freedom 250 CEO Keith Krach said in a statement on Wednesday. 

“The Great American State Fair will bring together people from all 56 states and territories to celebrate the traditions, innovation, music, military heritage, freedom and entrepreneurial spirit that define our nation. The performers, innovators, military heroes, and everyday Americans showcased here represent the very best of who we are, and the boundless opportunity ahead," he added.

A significant number of military bands, including the United States Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, Army Downrange Rock, and the Airmen of Note Jazz Ensemble, are also slated to perform.

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Each day of the fair will have a different theme, such as ones focused on honoring the military and veterans, faith, families, technological innovation. There will even be a “MAHA Monday” to highlight “inspiration for healthier, stronger, and thriving living.” 

On Independence Day, there will be a “grand-scale” party on the National Mall featuring fireworks and entertainment, according to the press release obtained by Townhall. The events are free. 

The state fair is just one of the major events to honor America’s 250th birthday, as there will also be a Freedom 250 Grand Prix in August, and UFC fights at the White House in June. 

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