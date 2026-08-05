Classic: NYT 'Feminists' Degrade Sophie Cunningham and Riley Gaines to Defend Transgenderism

Feminists have once again degraded women and women's sports at the behest of men who want to compete in women's sports. Madeline Hill and Charlotte Wilder, hosts of the New York Times' Sports Gossip Show, took the time to degrade the athletic abilities of WNBA player Sophie Cunningham and former NCAA swimmer-turned-activist Riley Gaines. "She's doing a right-wing grift," Wilder said in response to Cunningham's stance on men in women's sports.

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New York Times sports show hosts rip Sophie Cunningham for not wanting men playing in her sport, say she will speak at the Republican National Convention.



The smug show hosts also fumed over “XX and XY” chromosomes, calling the promotion of them “anti-trans.”



It’s pretty… pic.twitter.com/Vmhj4yveN6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 5, 2026

The podcast segment featured a photo of Gaines and Cunningham together after Saturday's WNBA game, where Gaines came to support Cunningham after her recent advocacy against men who think they're women in women's sports and locker rooms. Remarkably, the moment women's sports finally finds a glimmer of national spotlight, feminists are the first ones to destroy it. To be fair, nothing is more authentically feminine than tearing down fellow women who feel threatening.

During the segment, both hosts made sure to say that both Gaines and Cunningham are "not very good" at their sports. "Riley Gaines was a swimmer, not a very good one, who is super anti-trans women in sports," Wilder said. Later on in the segment, her co-host argued that Cunningham was just grifting for attention, saying, "She knows what she's doing. Ultimately her basketball career is only going to be so long. She's not the best player."

The segment mostly focused on how the entire debate is just an example of Cunningham seeking attention, and that Gaines and other conservatives are inflating the issue. "Trans women in women's sports is not the biggest threat to women's sports by any means; I would say it isn't a threat," Wilder said. Her co-host chimed in to agree and say that it's a "human rights" issue. "Republicans know people will get up in arms about it! They are like, oh great now we have another mouthpiece that can distract from all these other things that we're doing."

Hear me out: maybe if the left didn't erupt in cries over a one-sentence statement from a female athlete who doesn't want to compete or share locker rooms with biological men, the "story" would be a 24-hour talking point, or maybe not one at all. Roughly 66 percent to 75 percent of U.S. adults believe transgender athletes should compete only on sports teams matching their sex assigned at birth, making it essentially a 70-30 issue. It is not controversial to want keep biological men out of women's sports.

The women continued making the case that Cunningham has become a conservative mouthpiece for money and attention, despite the fact that Cunningham has repeatedly refrained from commenting further on her political stances. In an interview today, Cunningham encouraged the media to focus on the historic successes of the league, saying, "All we ever do is cover everything except basketball… We gotta keep the main thing the main thing. I want to get back to basketball."

The WNBA sent the black SUVs to silence Sophie Cunningham 😭



“All we ever do is cover everything except basketball… We gotta keep the main thing the main thing. I want to get back to basketball.” pic.twitter.com/vOI0EJwG5l — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) August 5, 2026

Liberal feminists will literally self-implode on their supposed north star in an effort to remain politically correct. Cunningham and Gaines are the opposite of grifters — both of them had their athletic reputations tarnished by jealous women on the sidelines in order to preach a simple truth. They are the true role models for women and girls in sports everywhere.

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