Common Sense Finally Wins in Girls' Sports

I coached high school sprints and hurdles in Southern California for years. After puberty hits, the difference between male and female athletes shows up in split times, in jump heights, in the raw gap between what each side of the track can produce. That gap is not a social construct. The American College of Sports Medicine confirmed it in peer-reviewed consensus: post-pubescent males outperform females by 10-30 percent in events requiring strength, speed, and power. This week, the Supreme Court agreed.

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The Court ruled Tuesday, June 30, 2026, in Little v. Hecox and West Virginia v. B.P.J. that states may bar transgender athletes from girls' and women's sports teams, upholding the Idaho and West Virginia laws and, with them, the similar protections now on the books in more than half the states. It's about time common sense ruled the day.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote the majority opinion. Kavanaugh has spent years coaching his daughters' girls basketball teams, the kind of practitioner experience this debate has needed from the start, someone who has actually stood on a sideline and watched what a mismatched matchup does to a team of 12-year-old girls.

The Court didn't reach for a sweeping equal protection theory to get there. It found the answer in the statute itself: Title IX, the 1972 law barring sex discrimination in federally funded education programs, explicitly permits sex-segregated athletic teams. If Congress built that allowance into the law that created modern women's sports, states are free to define team eligibility by sex at birth. The Court threaded the needle by reading the law as written, not as advocates on either side wished it had been written.

That sentence is not a throwaway. For six years, parents, coaches, and the girls themselves were told that the visible, measurable, repeatedly documented gap between male and female athletic performance was a matter of debate. It was never a matter of debate. It was a matter of someone declining to look at the stopwatch.

The ACSM's consensus statement is unequivocal: biological sex is a primary determinant of athletic performance. Testosterone rises roughly 30-fold in males during puberty, producing greater skeletal muscle mass, higher hemoglobin concentration, and larger cardiac volumes. By age 18, males carry roughly 15 times more testosterone than females of comparable age and training status, and that gap doesn't simply dissolve with testosterone suppression.

The International Olympic Committee reached the same conclusion when it adopted its new eligibility policy on March 26, 2026: beginning with the 2028 Los Angeles Games, the female category at all Olympic events is restricted to biological females, verified by a one-time SRY gene screening. The IOC, not exactly a bastion of reactionary thinking, looked at the data and drew a clear line. State legislatures did the same thing first, and the Supreme Court just confirmed they were right to. Before puberty, the performance gap is minimal. After it, the gap is durable and well- characterized. Calling that disparity a fairness concern isn't bigotry. It's arithmetic, and arithmetic doesn't care how anyone feels about it.

Idaho's HB 500, the first law of its kind in the country, passed in 2020. West Virginia followed in 2021. Twenty-seven states had enacted similar protections by January. Lindsay Hecox, a transgender college student barred by Idaho's law from trying out for the Boise State varsity women's track team, sued on equal protection grounds and won at the lower courts, then chose not to play varsity sports once she returned to school in 2025. Becky Pepper-Jackson, a transgender middle schooler in West Virginia, brought the companion case. The records were factually different, but the Court treated the underlying legal question as one answer.

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This is the same Court that, last year, upheld state laws barring doctors from providing gender- affirming care to minors. Twenty-five states have now criminalized or banned that care for minors. Tuesday's ruling sits in that same current: a Court increasingly willing to let states regulate this debate's edges rather than impose a single national answer from Washington.

West Virginia officials told the Court that one transgender athlete's participation in girls' track and field displaced at least 400 female athletes in standings during the spring 2025 season alone. One athlete, one season, 400 displaced girls. The Fourth Circuit had treated sex and gender identity as synonymous, a reading that would have been unrecognizable to the Congress that wrote Title IX in 1972 specifically to keep girls from being crowded out of competitive opportunity. The Supreme Court declined to ratify that reading, closing the door on the idea that track, swimming, and field sports should be held to a different, more politically convenient logic than the rest of athletics.

Critics will say the ruling harms transgender youth and that exclusion sends a damaging message. Mental health struggles among transgender adolescents deserve genuine clinical attention, the kind delivered by physicians and therapists, not the kind delivered by a school athletic conference reshuffling its eligibility rules. A girl's mental health is not improved by being told her competitor's physiological advantage doesn't exist. A young man's psychological distress is not treated by handing him a starting block in the girls' 400 meters. Sports are a competitive venue, not a therapeutic one, with objective standards that exist because outcomes are real and not subject to revision by committee. Mental illness deserves serious treatment. It is not a tradeoff to be traded against the safety and hard-earned opportunities of female athletes, and it took the Court entirely too long to say so plainly.

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The practical answer, one the IOC itself has adopted, is separate or open divisions where transgender athletes can compete without displacing biological females. A January 2025 New York Times/Ipsos poll found that 79 percent of Americans, including 67 percent of Democrats, believe biological males should not compete in women's sports, up from 69 percent in a 2023 Gallup survey. Public opinion moved steadily in one direction as parents watched their daughters lose podium spots to competitors with a structural physiological edge.

I built my investment consulting practice through discipline, persistence, and personal accountability. I coached youth sports because those same values — effort rewarded on merit, performance over politics — take hold early. Girls who have trained for years have earned the right to compete on equal terms, not to watch their results rewritten by biology and excused by ideology.

The Supreme Court settled this without drama, reading Title IX as written rather than as either side wished it had been written. Our daughters didn't need a new theory of the case. They needed the adults in the room to read the stopwatch. The Court finally did.

Jay Rogers is a financial professional with more than 30 years of experience in private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and wealth management. He has a BS from Northeastern University and has completed postgraduate studies at UCLA, UPENN, and Harvard. He writes about issues in finance, constitutional law, national security, human nature, and public policy.

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