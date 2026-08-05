Bernie Sanders Is Lying Through His Teeth

Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of the longest-sitting Democratic Socialists in the country, has turned to lying through his teeth in hopes of helping his party appear more electable heading into the midterm elections.

Advertisement

Bernie on DSA candidates who’ve supported abolishing/defunding police/prisons/borders:



“No serious person I know who is running for office believes in defunding the police”



“Open borders? No” pic.twitter.com/WOLAiS7FlW — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 5, 2026

Sanders claimed that “no serious person I know who is running for office believes in defunding the police” or supports open borders during an appearance on Pod Save America on Wednesday, throwing numerous of his supporters and endorsed candidates under the bus as the midterms near.

Candidates whom Sanders has actively campaigned with like Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez have both campaigned on either outright abolishing prisons or granting mass amnesty and defunding federal immigration enforcement. U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico once claimed that “prison is violence” during a public appearance.

Sanders campaigned with Darializa Avila Chevalier, who supports abolishing police, prisons, and borders, and he endorsed Claire Valdez, who supports ending all immigration enforcement and granting Mass amnesty. He promoted this event on his social media. Both won their races. https://t.co/yHAegRclSc pic.twitter.com/iJ73Ld03jh — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 6, 2026

The Democratic Socialists of America’s platform explicitly calls for the abolishing of ICE, the end of police immunity and “mass incarceration" by “fully abolishing the police and prison system,” and the “legalization of migration.” In New York and elsewhere, Sanders and Mamdani-aligned Democratic Socialists are winning their Democrat primaries over their already-progressive incumbents and opponents.

Sanders seems to be aware that the Democrat Party’s embrace of socialism may be the party’s undoing in the midterms, as patriotic Americans may look to reject the false promises of the left’s most radical politicians.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.