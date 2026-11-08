Buckle Up, Georgia: Here's What Democrats Are Doing to Your Insurance

Georgia’s newly elected Democrat Insurance Commissioner has unveiled a new plan when she takes office: ban insurance companies from using credit scores and zip codes to determine pricing.

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Georgia Insurance Commissioner-elect lays out plan to tackle rising premiums https://t.co/nO35S3jqJN — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) November 7, 2026

Georgia's new insurance commissioner says credit scores will be banned from insurance evaluations, along with ZIP codes. Good luck, Georgia. You finna need it. https://t.co/jtM5mj2jm1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 8, 2026

JUST IN: Georgia's newly elected Insurance Commissioner vows to ban the use of credit scores in determining insurance rates. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 8, 2026

Keisha Sean Waites, who won her seat in the recent midterm election, told a local news outlet that her biggest priority upon assuming office would be the elimination of zip code and credit score factors when determining insurance premiums.

“Those things have nothing to do with calculating your risk as it relates to your insurance premiums,” Waites claimed in the interview.

The new policy is leaving many questioning her qualifications for the office, and suggests that the move will force high credit customers to subsidize customers with poor credit to effectively institute DEI in the insurance market.

In case you're wondering if Keisha has prior, relevant experience for this job: NONE https://t.co/dfqGqzd9Qn — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 8, 2026

The new slate of Democrat state officials will take office in Georgia on January 11.

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