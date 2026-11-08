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Buckle Up, Georgia: Here's What Democrats Are Doing to Your Insurance

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 08, 2026 11:00 AM
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Buckle Up, Georgia: Here's What Democrats Are Doing to Your Insurance
AP Photo/LM Otero, File

Georgia’s newly elected Democrat Insurance Commissioner has unveiled a new plan when she takes office: ban insurance companies from using credit scores and zip codes to determine pricing.

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Keisha Sean Waites, who won her seat in the recent midterm election, told a local news outlet that her biggest priority upon assuming office would be the elimination of zip code and credit score factors when determining insurance premiums.

“Those things have nothing to do with calculating your risk as it relates to your insurance premiums,” Waites claimed in the interview.

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The new policy is leaving many questioning her qualifications for the office, and suggests that the move will force high credit customers to subsidize customers with poor credit to effectively institute DEI in the insurance market.

The new slate of Democrat state officials will take office in Georgia on January 11.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GEORGIA
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