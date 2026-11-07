Two University of New Mexico Students Arrested for Disrupting TPUSA Event

Two individuals were reportedly arrested at a Turning Point USA event at the University of New Mexico after protesters threatened to assault the group’s speaker, according to a report from Fox News.

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Two men are facing felony charges after allegedly plotting to hurl objects at attendees of a Turning Point USA campus event at the University of New Mexico. Kevin Castro allegedly threw a lacrosse ball toward the crowd, nearly striking someone, according to court documents. He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct, and conspiracy. Harrison Magnus was allegedly coordinating with Castro on plans to throw objects and was arrested on charges of conspiracy, disorderly conduct, and concealing identity. The arrests came during a TPUSA chapter event featuring Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins. Video posted by the chapter shows Magnus appearing to yell at the crowd as officers placed him in handcuffs. Full story here https://t.co/HyuQi7IQLv — Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) November 7, 2026

Authorities say that Kevin Castro has been arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct, and conspiracy. Castro is said to have thrown a lacrosse ball into a crowd at the Turning Point event, nearly striking an attendee.

Harrison Magnus is charged with conspiracy, disorderly conduct, and concealing identity. Authorities claim that Magnus “had been communicating with Castro about plans to throw objects into the crowd.”

The news follows several viral incidents regarding Turning Point.

On Election Day, a young Turning Point volunteer was assaulted by an elderly man while the two discussed the election. The man was later arrested for his actions.

This psychopath just hit an 18-year-old at a Turning Point booth in New Hampshire. https://t.co/LUXSLmPc9c — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 3, 2026

Prior to that, a student at the University of Texas-San Antonio recited a poem in which she made fun of the assassination of Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk, sparking national backlash.

At @UTSA for Pick Up the Mic, a student read a poem celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk with such glee, then told me I was brave to be out here without my neck covered. I told her I’d pray for her. This is the climate. We pick up the mic anyway. https://t.co/ZfipQsosaF — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) October 27, 2026

The University of New Mexico has condemned the actions of their two students, stating that the school “will not tolerate threats, violence or other conduct that violates the law or university policies."

The school has not announced whether or not the students will face further punishment.

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