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Two University of New Mexico Students Arrested for Disrupting TPUSA Event

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 07, 2026 12:00 PM
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Two University of New Mexico Students Arrested for Disrupting TPUSA Event
AP Photo/Jon Cherry

Two individuals were reportedly arrested at a Turning Point USA event at the University of New Mexico after protesters threatened to assault the group’s speaker, according to a report from Fox News.

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Authorities say that Kevin Castro has been arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct, and conspiracy. Castro is said to have thrown a lacrosse ball into a crowd at the Turning Point event, nearly striking an attendee.

Harrison Magnus is charged with conspiracy, disorderly conduct, and concealing identity. Authorities claim that Magnus “had been communicating with Castro about plans to throw objects into the crowd.”

The news follows several viral incidents regarding Turning Point.

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On Election Day, a young Turning Point volunteer was assaulted by an elderly man while the two discussed the election. The man was later arrested for his actions.

Prior to that, a student at the University of Texas-San Antonio recited a poem in which she made fun of the assassination of Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk, sparking national backlash.

The University of New Mexico has condemned the actions of their two students, stating that the school “will not tolerate threats, violence or other conduct that violates the law or university policies."

The school has not announced whether or not the students will face further punishment.

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News Topics CRIME | NEW MEXICO
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