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Democrat Johnny Garcia Defeats Republican Carlos De La Cruz in TX-35

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 04, 2026 12:47 AM
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Democrat Johnny Garcia Defeats Republican Carlos De La Cruz in TX-35
Johnny Garcia / Campaign Website

Democrat Johnny Garcia has defeated Republican candidate Carlos De La Cruz to win control over the newly-drawn 35th District in Texas.

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De La Cruz, the brother of Rep. Monica De La Cruz, had emerged victorious from a crowded primary field to win the nomination in a run-off election.

Garcia, a former Bexar County sheriff’s deputy, will add yet another Democrat to a newly-drawn district in Texas which Republicans had hoped would produce a solid midterm result. His victory continues the apparent Democrat sweep of House toss-up races from around the country.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | TEXAS
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