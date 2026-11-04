Democrat Johnny Garcia Defeats Republican Carlos De La Cruz in TX-35

Democrat Johnny Garcia has defeated Republican candidate Carlos De La Cruz to win control over the newly-drawn 35th District in Texas.

Decision Desk HQ projects Johnny Garcia wins the TX US House 35 General Election #DecisionMade: 12:34 AM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/BRQ6yTqI7p https://t.co/40k9JSiuiE — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

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Carlos De La Cruz just called and conceded the race, and I thanked him for a hard fought campaign. I'm grateful to the voters of TX-35 for their trust. Whether or not you voted for me, I'll fight to lower your costs, make healthcare affordable, and keep our community safe. Thank you to everyone who made this possible! — Johnny Garcia For Congress (@johnnygarciatx) November 4, 2026

Projection: Democrat Johnny Garcia is the Projected Winner in the #TX35 election. He will defeat Republican Carlos De La Cruz. Democratic Hold #Election2026 #ElectionDay https://t.co/ExgmgkD5gW — The Election Center (@ElectionCenter_) November 4, 2026

DDHQ: Johnny Garcia (D) wins Texas’ 35th congressional district, defeating Carlos De La Cruz (R-TX). 🟦Democratic hold https://t.co/LAf6KDCKzB — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 4, 2026

As a veteran, I know what it means to accept an order you didn’t want. Voters across America and Texas have spoken, and in our country the people have the final say. I wish Johnny Garcia well. To my family, our team, and all who supported me: thank you. God bless! https://t.co/D0zsuBOLuQ — Carlos De La Cruz (@CarlosForTexas) November 4, 2026

De La Cruz, the brother of Rep. Monica De La Cruz, had emerged victorious from a crowded primary field to win the nomination in a run-off election.

Garcia, a former Bexar County sheriff’s deputy, will add yet another Democrat to a newly-drawn district in Texas which Republicans had hoped would produce a solid midterm result. His victory continues the apparent Democrat sweep of House toss-up races from around the country.

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