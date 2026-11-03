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Democrat Shannon Taylor Flips Virginia's First District, Defeating 20-Year Incumbent Rob Wittman

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 03, 2026 11:02 PM
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Democrat Shannon Taylor Flips Virginia's First District, Defeating 20-Year Incumbent Rob Wittman
AP Photo/Mike Kropf

Democrat Shannon Taylor has managed to flip Virginia’s First District, defeating Republican incumbent Rob Wittman in a narrow race.

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The result gives Democrats yet another successful toss-up victory over Republicans in the 2026 midterm, and another flip in Virginia while Democrats look poised to win every single toss-up race on the ballot this cycle. At present, Republicans have lost 14 seats in races around the country.

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Wittman had held the seat since his successful election in 2006. He took control over the seat following the death of fellow Republican Jo Ann Davis.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | VIRGINIA
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