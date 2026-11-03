Democrat Shannon Taylor Flips Virginia's First District, Defeating 20-Year Incumbent Rob Wittman

Democrat Shannon Taylor has managed to flip Virginia’s First District, defeating Republican incumbent Rob Wittman in a narrow race.

Decision Desk HQ projects Shannon Taylor wins the VA US House 1 General Election #DecisionMade: 10:28 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/Fb8fpi8W5t https://t.co/lIsqylEgGA — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

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“It is a good night for the commonwealth,” Shannon Taylor says to start her speech claiming victory in VA-01. https://t.co/z3xwsnw3jk — Brandon Jarvis (@Jaaavis) November 4, 2026

99% KALSHI PROJECTION: Shannon Taylor (D) will win the VA-01 https://t.co/oBVq7eyvbd — Kalshi Politics (@KalshiPolitics) November 4, 2026

Democrat Shannon Taylor is projected to defeat Republican Rob Wittman for Virginia’s 1st District, flipping the seat. Follow: @AFpost https://t.co/EC7sFzYbhR — AF Post (@AFpost) November 4, 2026

BREAKING: Democrat Shannon Taylor wins U.S. House race in Virginia's 1st Congressional District, NBC News projects. https://t.co/xGSHzwWG29 https://t.co/gQGdriy3q0 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 4, 2026

The result gives Democrats yet another successful toss-up victory over Republicans in the 2026 midterm, and another flip in Virginia while Democrats look poised to win every single toss-up race on the ballot this cycle. At present, Republicans have lost 14 seats in races around the country.

Decision Desk HQ projects that the Democrats win the House of Representatives. #DecisionMade: 9:09 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/Qkk8JsDNYi https://t.co/Fg67Q8g3df — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

Wittman had held the seat since his successful election in 2006. He took control over the seat following the death of fellow Republican Jo Ann Davis.

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