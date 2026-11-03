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Democrat Chris Pappas Defeats Republican John Sununu to Win New Hampshire Senate Race

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 03, 2026 8:09 PM
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Democrat Chris Pappas Defeats Republican John Sununu to Win New Hampshire Senate Race
AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

Democrat Chris Pappas has won the open seat Senate race in New Hampshire against former Republican Senator John Sununu.

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The early results were heavily in favor of Pappas, but Sununu had managed to make up some ground as the night progressed.

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Pappas will take over the seat from outgoing Democrat Jeanne Shaheen, allowing the party to retain control over the seat that Republicans had hoped to flip.

Sununu, who held the seat prior to Shaheen’s election, was seen as the best candidate to help bring New Hampshire back to the GOP. As Election Day drew near, his electoral victory was seen as more of a long shot.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | NEW HAMPSHIRE | SENATE
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