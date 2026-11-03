Democrat Chris Pappas Defeats Republican John Sununu to Win New Hampshire Senate Race

Democrat Chris Pappas has won the open seat Senate race in New Hampshire against former Republican Senator John Sununu.

Decision Desk HQ projects Chris Pappas wins the NH US Senate General Election #DecisionMade: 8:00 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/8EBeAzxEMQ https://t.co/oYnNbnng7l — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

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99% KALSHI PROJECTION: Chris Pappas (D) will win the New Hampshire Senate race https://t.co/rY0DaVv9pk — Kalshi (@Kalshi) November 4, 2026

CHRIS PAPPAS WINS NEW HAMPSHIRE U.S. SENATE RACE — PROJECTION https://t.co/MhlcXjSanN — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) November 4, 2026

🔵 Results - Chris Pappas won the new Hampshire Senate seat https://t.co/sEx9j2knR0 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) November 4, 2026

Chris Pappas 🔵 wins the US Senate election in New Hampshire. @DecisionDeskHQ projects — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 4, 2026

The early results were heavily in favor of Pappas, but Sununu had managed to make up some ground as the night progressed.

DDHQ Race Update (est. 8% in): New Hampshire US Senate Chris Pappas (D): 24,097 (61.8%) John Sununu (R): 14,171 (36.4%) Follow more results here: https://t.co/zaHD8kmT60 https://t.co/YcwkwOXfTF — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

Pappas will take over the seat from outgoing Democrat Jeanne Shaheen, allowing the party to retain control over the seat that Republicans had hoped to flip.

Sununu, who held the seat prior to Shaheen’s election, was seen as the best candidate to help bring New Hampshire back to the GOP. As Election Day drew near, his electoral victory was seen as more of a long shot.

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