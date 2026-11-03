Democrat Amy Acton Defeats Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio Gubernatorial Race

Democrat Amy Acton has defeated Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in the Ohio gubernatorial race.

Decision Desk HQ projects Amy Acton wins the OH Governor General #DecisionMade: 10:30 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/KAW2l7LHNo https://t.co/URXeHOk2lZ — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

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#BREAKING: Amy Acton defeats Vivek Ramaswamy for Ohio governor. https://t.co/pzRA7aFU33 — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) November 4, 2026

AMY ACTON, DEMOCRAT, WINS OHIO GOVERNOR RACE — PROJECTION https://t.co/YXu5ky3XNC — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) November 4, 2026

VoteHub: Amy Acton (D) wins Ohio’s gubernatorial race, defeating Vivek Ramaswamy (R-OH). 🟦Democratic flip https://t.co/uQFudKYNPP — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 4, 2026

DDHQ Race Update (est. 75% in): Ohio Governor General Amy Acton (D): 1,885,828 (50.5%) Vivek Ramaswamy (R): 1,722,372 (46.1%) Don Kissick (L): 124,510 (3.3%) Follow more results here: https://t.co/JffzNRaBXN https://t.co/nM8w7n9XNF — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

BREAKING: Polymarket projects Amy Acton has defeated Vivek Ramaswamy to become the first woman elected Ohio governor in the state's history — 99% chance. https://t.co/x4R5vL0Hpd — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 4, 2026

Ramaswamy, who gained national recognition during his 2024 presidential primary campaign, had joined the Trump administration along with Elon Musk as part of the “Department of Government Efficiency” initiative that gained widespread admiration.

Acton, who has been serving as the state’s director for the Department of Health, pulled out the victory in a state that President Donald Trump had managed to win by nearly 12 points just two years ago.

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