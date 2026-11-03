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Democrat Amy Acton Defeats Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio Gubernatorial Race

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 03, 2026 10:34 PM
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Democrat Amy Acton Defeats Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio Gubernatorial Race
AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Democrat Amy Acton has defeated Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in the Ohio gubernatorial race.

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Ramaswamy, who gained national recognition during his 2024 presidential primary campaign, had joined the Trump administration along with Elon Musk as part of the “Department of Government Efficiency” initiative that gained widespread admiration.

Acton, who has been serving as the state’s director for the Department of Health, pulled out the victory in a state that President Donald Trump had managed to win by nearly 12 points just two years ago.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | OHIO | VIVEK RAMASWAMY
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