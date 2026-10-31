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Sorry Liberals, the Visa Lottery Is Not Coming Back

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 31, 2026 9:00 PM
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Sorry Liberals, the Visa Lottery Is Not Coming Back
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Ninth Circuit, widely considered one of the most liberal in the country, has reversed a ruling from an activist judge to block the Trump administration’s efforts to end the visa lottery heading into next year.

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The three-panel court, made up of Clinton, Biden, and Bush appointees, ruled 3-0 in favor of the Trump administration, saying that it “would be opening the floodgates, allowing all lawyers to ‘roam the country in search of governmental wrongdoing’” had they not ruled against it.

The Trump administration had been ordered to reinstate the visa lottery in mid-October by Judge Jinsook Ohta, an appointee of President Joe Biden. The ruling would have allowed 55,000 from visa lottery-eligible countries to enter the United States with lawful permanent residence.

The case against the Trump administration policy was brought forth by Red Eagle Law, a firm that specializes in visa applications for foreign nationals.

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News Topics JUDGES | STATE DEPARTMENT | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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