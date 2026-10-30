James Talarico Took Multiple Donations From an Islamic Lecturer With Some Controversial Teachings

Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico has accepted multiple donations from an Islamic lecturer who has promoted some controversial teachings.

Muslim teacher who donated to Texas Senate Dem candidate James Talarico says Quran gives husbands 'license' to hit wives https://t.co/5mIbhZfhPj https://t.co/3CSYxTl1zV — New York Post (@nypost) October 30, 2026

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According to a new report from the New York Post, the individual behind the campaign contributions totaling $3,000 is Nouman Ali Khan, a “celebrity Muslim speaker” who has been accused of scamming his female fans for fake marriages and once taught that Allah could forgive husbands beating their wives when they are seen “with another man.”

“He loses his mind, and what does he do? He hits her,” Khan explained in a lecture on domestic violence in the Islamic faith. “You snap, now he hit, or he pushed her, something he did and he feels bad. ‘How could I have done that?’ Allah says, ‘I will give you license in that crazy case. I’ll let you get away with that one.'”

Talarico himself has made numerous statements about his alliance with Islam, saying that it has been an inspiration for his own faith, and that Islam and Christianity “are equal pathways to the truth.”

🚨UNEARTHED James Talarico — who said he "hates Christianity" — praised Islam for inspiring his religious beliefs: "I’ve learned as much about my faith from Salman’s tradition, from the Islamic mystics, from poets like Rumi, as much as I have from Christian authors..." https://t.co/2UeksY9Hko — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 27, 2026

James talarico says Islam and Christianity are "equal pathways to truth." "I always think of all the world's faith traditions as a circle, with that divine mystery of the universe in the middle. We all have different names for that mystery, whether it's God or Yahweh or Allah or Nirvana or Great Spirit. Whatever you call it, this is all different pathways to the same fundamental truth." #TXsen — Lone Star Liberty PAC (@LoneStar_PAC) July 8, 2026

The revelation of the donations came to light just as early voting in Texas is set to close. Election Day is just four days away.

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