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James Talarico Took Multiple Donations From an Islamic Lecturer With Some Controversial Teachings

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 30, 2026 1:45 PM
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James Talarico Took Multiple Donations From an Islamic Lecturer With Some Controversial Teachings
AP Photo/Michael Gonzalez

Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico has accepted multiple donations from an Islamic lecturer who has promoted some controversial teachings.

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According to a new report from the New York Post, the individual behind the campaign contributions totaling $3,000 is Nouman Ali Khan, a “celebrity Muslim speaker” who has been accused of scamming his female fans for fake marriages and once taught that Allah could forgive husbands beating their wives when they are seen “with another man.”

“He loses his mind, and what does he do? He hits her,” Khan explained in a lecture on domestic violence in the Islamic faith. “You snap, now he hit, or he pushed her, something he did and he feels bad. ‘How could I have done that?’ Allah says, ‘I will give you license in that crazy case. I’ll let you get away with that one.'”

Talarico himself has made numerous statements about his alliance with Islam, saying that it has been an inspiration for his own faith, and that Islam and Christianity “are equal pathways to the truth.”

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The revelation of the donations came to light just as early voting in Texas is set to close. Election Day is just four days away.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JAMES TALARICO | ISLAM | TEXAS
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