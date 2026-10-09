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The ATF Announces That the NFA Has Been Gutted

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 09, 2026 5:45 PM
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The ATF Announces That the NFA Has Been Gutted
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The National Firearms Act has been gutted after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced that they would no longer be enforcing registration for short barrel rifles, short barrel shotguns, “any other weapons,” and suppressors.

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The ATF announced that background checks and completion of a Form 4473 are still required to purchase any of the listed items. Automatic weapons still require registration under the NFA as well as a $200 tax stamp.

The agency also notified citizens that the new enforcement guidelines do not apply to state or local laws that place restrictions on NFA items. Restrictions on the transportation of 

SBRs and SBSs between states also still face restrictions.

“The direction from the President, Congress, and the courts is clear,” said ATF Director Rob Cekada in a statement. “ATF is now following suit with our enforcement posture while continuing to ensure we remain focused where we are needed the most: combatting violent crime in American communities.”

The groundbreaking update could provide a boost to Republicans with firearms advocacy groups before the midterm elections.

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News Topics ATF | FIREARMS | GUN RIGHTS | SECOND AMENDMENT
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