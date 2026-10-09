The ATF Announces That the NFA Has Been Gutted

The National Firearms Act has been gutted after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced that they would no longer be enforcing registration for short barrel rifles, short barrel shotguns, “any other weapons,” and suppressors.

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LEGAL ALERT: The ATF has issued an open letter with guidance regarding the NFA ruling. You can read it here: https://t.co/uSX50GV2Ys https://t.co/8hQfGw9pQB — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) October 9, 2026

🚨BREAKING🚨 In GOA's case, a federal court just stuck down NFA registration for: ❌Suppressors ❌Short-Barreled Rifles ❌Short-Barreled Shotguns GOA & our allies in Congress eliminated the tax. The National Firearms Act of 1934 is now UNCONSTITUTIONAL as applied. — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) August 5, 2026

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 ATF Releases NFA guidance in response to the Texas NFA lawsuit: "Effective October 9, 2026, ATF will no longer require individuals to seek ATF approval under the NFA before making or transferring short-barreled rifles, short-barreled shotguns, silencers, and “any other weapon[s]” as defined in 26 U.S.C. § 5845(e). ATF will also no longer require such items to be registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. These policies apply uniformly to anyone otherwise subject to these requirements, not just to the plaintiffs in the litigation." — National Association for Gun Rights (@gunrights) October 9, 2026

➡️ATF has published an Open Letter and FAQ on NFA transfers of short-barreled rifles, short-barreled shotguns, suppressors (silencers), and “any other weapons.” ➡️Still required: 4473s, NICS checks, compliance with state/local laws, and Form 20s for interstate transport of SBRs/SBSs. More at https://t.co/Es3brUq6RA. — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) October 9, 2026

The ATF announced that background checks and completion of a Form 4473 are still required to purchase any of the listed items. Automatic weapons still require registration under the NFA as well as a $200 tax stamp.

The agency also notified citizens that the new enforcement guidelines do not apply to state or local laws that place restrictions on NFA items. Restrictions on the transportation of

SBRs and SBSs between states also still face restrictions.

“The direction from the President, Congress, and the courts is clear,” said ATF Director Rob Cekada in a statement. “ATF is now following suit with our enforcement posture while continuing to ensure we remain focused where we are needed the most: combatting violent crime in American communities.”

The groundbreaking update could provide a boost to Republicans with firearms advocacy groups before the midterm elections.

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