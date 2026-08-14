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DFW Airport Dumps Islamic Foot-Washing Station Plan After Abbott Pushback

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Aug 14, 2026 9:58 PM
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DFW Airport Dumps Islamic Foot-Washing Station Plan After Abbott Pushback
AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez

The Dallas-Fort Worth Airport has reportedly scrapped plans to install Islamic footwashing stations, Fox News reported. 

The news follows Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directing a review of state grants that operate airports in Texas after Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport reportedly planned to build ablution facilities for Islamic washing rituals. 

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Abbott posted on X.

“Government-owned airports cannot favor one religion over all others.

DFW plans to install Islamic wudu washing facilities are illegal. I've directed a review of all state grants to both airports for possible revocation, and referred DFW & IAH to USDOT for investigation.”

Abbott said he referred DFW and the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston to the Department of Transportation for investigation. 

“That is illegal. Both airports are government-owned facilities.3 Both the federal and state constitutions prohibit government from facilitating this sort of discrimination. Just as the government cannot favor the secular over the sacred, it also cannot favor one religious view of the sacred over all others in our “pluralistic society.”

 DFW Airport Authority Letter FINAL  by  scott.mcclallen 


"DFW was in the process of evaluating an internal proposal to add a set of ablution washing stations on the pre-security side of Terminal D, the international terminal. Like all proposed projects, the airport ultimately considers the operational benefits, customer service impacts, operational risks and costs before approving them," the airport told Fox News. 

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News Topics GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN | GREG ABBOTT | ISLAM | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | TEXAS
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