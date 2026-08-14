DFW Airport Dumps Islamic Foot-Washing Station Plan After Abbott Pushback

The Dallas-Fort Worth Airport has reportedly scrapped plans to install Islamic footwashing stations, Fox News reported.

The news follows Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directing a review of state grants that operate airports in Texas after Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport reportedly planned to build ablution facilities for Islamic washing rituals.

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Abbott posted on X.

“Government-owned airports cannot favor one religion over all others.

DFW plans to install Islamic wudu washing facilities are illegal. I've directed a review of all state grants to both airports for possible revocation, and referred DFW & IAH to USDOT for investigation.”

Abbott said he referred DFW and the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston to the Department of Transportation for investigation.

“That is illegal. Both airports are government-owned facilities.3 Both the federal and state constitutions prohibit government from facilitating this sort of discrimination. Just as the government cannot favor the secular over the sacred, it also cannot favor one religious view of the sacred over all others in our “pluralistic society.”

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DFW Airport Authority Letter FINAL by scott.mcclallen





DFW Airport scraps controversial Islamic footwashing station plan as Texas Gov Abbott takes aim.



It was clearly illegal. https://t.co/ij9dSwYpHN — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 15, 2026

"DFW was in the process of evaluating an internal proposal to add a set of ablution washing stations on the pre-security side of Terminal D, the international terminal. Like all proposed projects, the airport ultimately considers the operational benefits, customer service impacts, operational risks and costs before approving them," the airport told Fox News.

Government-owned airports cannot favor one religion over all others.



DFW plans to install Islamic wudu washing facilities are illegal. I've directed a review of all state grants to both airports for possible revocation, and referred DFW & IAH to USDOT for investigation.



Texas… pic.twitter.com/XY58WAKJ8N — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 14, 2026

BREAKING: TX Governor Greg Abbott declares Islamic foot washing stations being installed at DFW airport and already installed at IAH airport as illegal. He is referring both airports to US DOT and is initiating a review of all state grants to both airports. https://t.co/rpVrsTpD8G — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 15, 2026





🚨 BREAKING: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott just intervened to BLOCK Dallas Fort Worth International Airport from placing Islamic foot washing stations in the bathrooms — declaring it "ILLEGAL," considering grant revocation, and referring it to the Trump admin



GOOD! Repel Islamic… pic.twitter.com/5mfJAn4jBs — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 15, 2026

BREAKING: DFW airport cancels planned Islamic footwashing station. — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 15, 2026

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🚨MAJOR VICTORY🚨



Dallas-Fort Worth airport has CANCELED

Islamic foot-washing station plan after Texas Governor Greg Abbott called for reviews into grants.



DFW told Fox News it “…determined not to proceed with the project as it would not deliver the originally anticipated… https://t.co/NyGhzrURHW — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) August 15, 2026

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