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Tipsheet

Taxing Them Wasn't Enough, So Mamdani Did This to Rich New Yorkers, Too

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 28, 2026 8:30 AM
Taxing Them Wasn't Enough, So Mamdani Did This to Rich New Yorkers, Too
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

Less than two years after the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, was gunned down on a New York street, and Leftists said Thompson deserved it because he was rich and his company denied healthcare claims, Mayor Zohran Mamdani is again targeting the rich. After gloating about his pied-à-terre tax, Mamdani has published a searchable database of these wealthy property owners.

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This is wide-scale doxxing by the socialist Mayor of the nation's largest city.

Here's more:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration has published a searchable database of Big Apple properties that could fall under the state’s new pied-à-terre tax, effectively doxxing thousands of wealthy New Yorkers.

The city’s Department of Finance uploaded the comprehensive list – which purports to cover all unoccupied, non-primary residences in the five boroughs worth north of $1 million – including the full names and addresses of every property owner.

“It’s a reckless and foolish move, especially considering there are potentially thousands of properties on this list that do not qualify as second homes or whose owners will successfully dispute their inclusion,” Council Minority Leader David Carr (R-Staten Island) — whose own home appears on the list — told The Post Monday.

And you'll not be surprised to learn that tax notices were sent to people who shouldn't have gotten them.

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Related:

NEW YORK SOCIALISM TAXES TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ZOHRAN MAMDANI

"She's 81 and has three weeks to get her name off the list or she owes $56,000. (Yes, I said I'd help.) Thanks, Zohran Kwame," Berenson wrote.

You get the government you vote for. Sometimes good and hard.

That's why when the Left accuses the Trump administration of emulating 1933 Germany, it's all projection.

The DSA are ardent Maoists.

And when they leave, the taxes will fall on the not-rich. 

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"It guarantees violence," the post reads. "He's intentionally creating a climate of hostility and intimidation. Some of the people whose names are now publicly flagged will 100% face harassment or violence. This pattern is consistent and well-documented. Mamdani will then take to 𝕏, condemn any violence, and declare 'there is no place for it.' Then he will go right back to naming and reinforcing the same targets. This is textbook Bolshevik (and later Soviet, Cuban, Venezuelan) playbook stuff."

The chaos is the point.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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