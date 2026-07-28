Taxing Them Wasn't Enough, So Mamdani Did This to Rich New Yorkers, Too

Less than two years after the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, was gunned down on a New York street, and Leftists said Thompson deserved it because he was rich and his company denied healthcare claims, Mayor Zohran Mamdani is again targeting the rich. After gloating about his pied-à-terre tax, Mamdani has published a searchable database of these wealthy property owners.

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This is wide-scale doxxing by the socialist Mayor of the nation's largest city.

🚨 JUST IN: Ugandan Mayor Mamdani is facing outrage for PUBLICLY POSTING a SEARCHABLE database of "wealthy" property owners in NYC



"The city just posted a searchable list of every homeowner on the hook for his new tax. Names, addresses, 30,000 of them." 🤯



"A socialist mayor… pic.twitter.com/ieFxFUQWKR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 28, 2026

Here's more:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration has published a searchable database of Big Apple properties that could fall under the state’s new pied-à-terre tax, effectively doxxing thousands of wealthy New Yorkers. The city’s Department of Finance uploaded the comprehensive list – which purports to cover all unoccupied, non-primary residences in the five boroughs worth north of $1 million – including the full names and addresses of every property owner. “It’s a reckless and foolish move, especially considering there are potentially thousands of properties on this list that do not qualify as second homes or whose owners will successfully dispute their inclusion,” Council Minority Leader David Carr (R-Staten Island) — whose own home appears on the list — told The Post Monday.

And you'll not be surprised to learn that tax notices were sent to people who shouldn't have gotten them.

Last week, my mom got a "pied-a-terre" tax notice. She has lived full-time in her townhouse FOR 30 YEARS (she and my dad bought it for under $1 million). She has no other residence.



Is NYC not bothering with basic checking of its own tax lists?



She's 81 and has three weeks to… pic.twitter.com/aS9Nam5Htf — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 27, 2026

"She's 81 and has three weeks to get her name off the list or she owes $56,000. (Yes, I said I'd help.) Thanks, Zohran Kwame," Berenson wrote.

The one question I would like an answer to:

How many of those doxed in the list dropped by the mayor voted for him and would do so again knowing what they know now? — Arthur “Inadvertently Misplaced Parody” Dent (@_A_Dent) July 28, 2026

You get the government you vote for. Sometimes good and hard.

This is exactly how it started under Hitler. In 1938 the Nazis forced Jews to register all their property and businesses over a certain value, creating public lists of “wealthy” Jewish owners. Those lists were then used for Aryanization, the systematic theft and forced transfer… — Marta Fowlie (@FowlieMarta) July 28, 2026

That's why when the Left accuses the Trump administration of emulating 1933 Germany, it's all projection.

We have been here before: "Struggle sessions" - public shaming of 'class enemies" in Maoist China pic.twitter.com/6C52ucu1bk — Nashville Tea Party (@NashvilleTea) July 28, 2026

The DSA are ardent Maoists.

I guess the new plan is to just Doxx the rich. https://t.co/g16fb4pCUa — The Misfit Patriot (@misfitpatriot_) July 28, 2026

And when they leave, the taxes will fall on the not-rich.

Not surprising. These are the types of things Mamdani does to sow chaos and violence against the people he has identified as the source of all of New York’s problems.



Calling Netanyahu the “architect of a genocide,” amplifying the public ranking of the 100 Worst NYC Landlords,… https://t.co/JEmqTsY4Y2 — American Debunk (@AmericanDebunk) July 28, 2026

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"It guarantees violence," the post reads. "He's intentionally creating a climate of hostility and intimidation. Some of the people whose names are now publicly flagged will 100% face harassment or violence. This pattern is consistent and well-documented. Mamdani will then take to 𝕏, condemn any violence, and declare 'there is no place for it.' Then he will go right back to naming and reinforcing the same targets. This is textbook Bolshevik (and later Soviet, Cuban, Venezuelan) playbook stuff."

The chaos is the point.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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