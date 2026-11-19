New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is expanding citywide religious dietary mandates across public institutions, signing a November 18, executive order that directs municipal agencies to broaden access to halal and kosher food. The directive instructs the Mayor's Office of Food Policy to draft uniform guidelines for agencies that collectively distribute more than 220 million meals and snacks annually, according to PoliticsNY.

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is expanding religious dietary mandates across public institutions.

He signed an executive order on Wednesday that directs municipal agencies to widen access to halal and kosher food and to issue guidelines for agencies that collectively distribute more than 220 million meals each year.

Mamdani has signed an executive order to make food at prisons, schools, hospitals and more religiously inclusive. He wants every public institution in NYC to have halal and kosher options so people can have "delicious, healthy food that is consistent with their faith." https://t.co/JOaUbEDOH1 — Pubity (@pubity) November 19, 2026

The mandate applies across a wide array of city-run programs. These include public schools, hospitals, senior centers, homeless shelters, and jails. "The meals New York government serves should reflect the people who call this city home,” Mamdani said. “No New Yorker should have to turn down a nutritious meal because it violates their religious practice.”

Zohran Mamdani finally got confronted on his city-owned grocery store grift and his response is pure slop. "This is an industry that has typically a margin between 1% and 4% and your plan is to sell products at a 30% discount..." https://t.co/oner6IBYWb — George (@BehizyTweets) November 19, 2026

🚨🍲 Mamdani signed today an executive order directing city agencies to improve access to kosher and halal meals in publicly funded programs, including schools, hospitals and senior centers. The city serves more than 220 million meals and snacks a year. The guidelines will be implemented by next year. — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) November 18, 2026

The policy has received praise from community leaders, according to the mayor’s office. Dr. Debbie Almontaser, founder and CEO of Bridging Cultures Group Inc., said, "I look forward to continued collaboration with the Mayor's Office of Faith-Based Partnerships, the Mayor's Office for Food Policy, and city agencies to turn this commitment into meaningful action for families across all five boroughs."

The order adds to Mamdani's growing list of food policy interventions, which have already drawn scrutiny over his push for government-run grocery stores.

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