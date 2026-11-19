President Trump on Wednesday called the Iranian memorandum of understanding a “waste of time,” as reports circulate that the president has grown increasingly frustrated with the MOU's chief negotiator Vice President JD Vance after he blamed Republicans’ devastating midterm losses on the Iran war without adding that the decision to strike Iran was necessary.

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🚨 JUST IN: President Trump calls the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran a "WASTE OF TIME" but JD Vance is doing a great job "It delayed things. Actually, we got to know them during that period, and we got to know they CAN'T BE TRUSTED!" "[Vance] left one thing out: we had it to do again, would you do it again? And the answer is absolutely yes. What we're doing is the right thing. I think long term will be judged very well." "Elections were coming up but I'm not gonna be guided by that!" Last week, he posted: "We don't need a deal with Iran." Vance is now off the Iran talks, per Trump Iran got its chance and BLEW IT. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 19, 2026

"We had this, I think, a waste of time. I didn't like doing it, but I listened to people and I have some very good people. That could have worked out, but we had a little memorandum of understanding. I never believe too much in memorandums. You go right to a contract, forget the memorandums. It delayed things a little bit," the president said Wednesday before adding that "It wasn't a mistake."

"Actually, we got to know them very well during that period and we got to know that they can't be trusted."

"Is that why Vance, the Vice President, was pulled off of the Iran negotiations?" the Fox News reporter asked.

"No, he's doing a very good job," Trump said. "Well, he basically just left one thing out. If we had it to do again, would you do it again? And the answer is absolutely yes. What we're doing is the right thing. I think long term will be judged very well. Short term, I know the elections are coming up. I said, this is a problem, but I'm not going to be guided by that. And I think a lot of the people, you know, a lot of the people, the Trump people, just didn't vote."

This comes amid a New York Times report that President Trump has privately grown frustrated with his vice president, complaining to aides and allies alike that Vance should have acknowledged the move as necessary, even if it contributed to Republicans’ losses. Amid those frustrations, however, the president has privately talked up Secretary of State Marco Rubio for defending the decision, suggesting he could be a strong presidential candidate.

President Trump has grown increasingly irritated at VP JD Vance over recent weeks for his lengthy midterms recap blaming the Iran war for Republican losses. While Trump agrees with him on the cause of GOP losses, he is upset that Vance didn’t explicitly indicate that he made the right decision. Vance ultimately remained quiet on whether or not he thought the war was a good decision. Trump is currently more partial to Rubio, who, in reaction to the political outcome of the Iran war, called him a leader willing to make unpopular decisions for the long-term good of the country. Follow: @AFpost — AF Post (@AFpost) November 18, 2026

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The reported tensions also appear to be shaping Vance’s thinking about 2028. The vice president is reportedly reconsidering a presidential run, partly because he wants to be there for his newborn son and fourth child, but also because he is unsure whether the timing is right after the blue wave the country witnessed just two weeks ago. Distancing himself from the Iran war was an effort to rally disaffected Trump voters, but it also risks deepening his rift with the president.

Whether the administration resumes strikes on Iran will reportedly be another major factor in that decision as well. Vance’s opposition to the initial military operation has made Iran a particularly sensitive point of disagreement. While Trump partly affirmed Vance’s assessment of the midterm losses, his subsequent comments suggest he wants his vice president to defend the decision to strike, not simply point to its political consequences.

Vance, meanwhile, has been especially critical of those who have challenged his memorandum of understanding or called for further strikes, seeking not only to defend his isolationist position but also to preserve his credibility by dismissing his opponents as mere “neocons.” It remains unclear how, or whether, he will respond to the president’s latest comments.

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In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Tuesday, Vance insisted that “there is no daylight” between him and President Trump. But since the week of the midterms, a growing rift appears to have emerged.

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