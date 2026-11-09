Polish Government Walks Back False Narrative After Mass Shooting Kills Six People

New facts have emerged in the brutal mass shooting that took place in Krakow, Poland, on Saturday.

Polish prosecutors on Monday undercut the government’s narrative about what motivated the gunman to drive his vehicle into the city’s main square before opening fire. He killed six people and wounded 15.

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The Times reported that a search of the gunman’s bedroom revealed no symbols of political extremism. The shooter was identified as Michał Oksiński, but no further information has been unearthed about the killer’s motives.

Prosecutors say they found an American symbol: a Gadsden flag with the “Don’t tread on me” slogan above a rattlesnake. Oksiński had the flag displayed in his room.

National Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Przemysław Nowak said the flag “has various meanings, from freedom to rebellion against authority.”

Government spokesman Adam Szłapka told reporters that until the case is fully clarified, it is best to refrain from commenting even where there are initial indications, according to Reuters. That came two days after Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said the gunman held very radical views and may have been fascinated by far-right ideologies. Law and Justice party leader Jarosław Kaczyński, whose party leads the nationalist opposition, called the far-right claims a blatant lie.

The gunman died in the hospital after being confronted by law enforcement at the scene. His father, mother, and sister were later found shot dead at the family home.

Footage shows police officer shooting suspect in Krakow.



At least five people have been killed after a shooting in the Polish city.



Warning: This video shows the moments leading up to and immediately after a person is shot.



🔗Tap for more info: https://t.co/FNIU1DPINe pic.twitter.com/8nDbe9Zn9q — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 7, 2026

The authorities found four firearms and several hundred rounds of ammunition in Oksiński’s car and on his person. This included two AR-15 rifles and two handguns. However, investigators seized 11 firearms across the car and family apartment. Both the gunman and his father held gun permits.

Naturally, Poland’s government said it will review its gun control laws to figure out how they can exploit the victims of the shooting to prevent people from owning guns.

Poland’s Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime has detained five people over social media posts glorifying the attack, and police are on high alert for potential copycats, according to Reuters. The digital affairs ministry is also tracking a wave of disinformation around the shooting, including dozens of profiles using the Russian language or referring to Russia among more than 2,000 flagged accounts.

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National Prosecutor's Office spokesperson, prosecutor Przemysław Nowak, stated that a yellow flag featuring a snake was found in the room of the attacker from Kraków. "This is the so-called Gadsden flag," he noted. pic.twitter.com/jZ1qER5BnL — EuroCon🗽🦅 (@pl_european) November 9, 2026

The two wounded police officers have regained consciousness, and 15 injured people remain in hospital. The officer who helped apprehend the attacker remains in serious condition. Oksiński had no prior criminal record, belonged to a shooting club along with his father, and had never served in the military.

The terrorism investigation continues after the gunman’s death to establish whether he acted alone or was inspired by a group. The emblems and patches on his clothing are still being analyzed, according to AFP.

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