DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Mamdani Is Getting Hounded for Trying to Remove DEI Leader Who Criticized Him

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Oct 29, 2026 3:15 PM
Advertisement
Mamdani Is Getting Hounded for Trying to Remove DEI Leader Who Criticized Him
AP Photo/Adam Gray

Mayor Zohran Mamdani is taking slings and arrows as he tries to remove the current chair and executive director of the city’s Commission on Racial Equity.

The mayor sent a letter to the City Council earlier this week asking lawmakers to approve replacing Linda Tigani, The New York Post reported. His request was met with backlash from council members and black leaders who argue that he is retaliating against her for criticizing him.

Advertisement

Mayor Zohran Mamdani tried to replace the black female head of the city’s Commission on Racial Equity after she publicly criticized him for removing any mention of DEI from its “racial equity plan” released earlier this year.

Hizzoner sent a letter to the City Council this week asking lawmakers to sign off on replacing Linda Tigani with Christopher Alexander, the executive director of New York’s NAACP.

The request, which was first reported by The New York Times, was quickly met with fierce backlash from the council and others in the black community who argued that removing Tigani appeared retaliatory and came during a critical time for the independent commission.

“He wants to put it under his thumb, because she criticized him,” one insider said. “You can’t retaliate against someone because they are criticizing their administration.”

The feud traces back to early in Mamdani’s tenure as mayor, when his administration edited the commission’s draft report to eliminate racial inequity and removed all references to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Some speculated this was intended to avoid the attention of the Trump administration, which has been cracking down on DEI policies across the country.

Recommended
How Did This Pro-Troy Jackson PAC Think It Would Ever Get Away With This? Matt Vespa The Ukrainian Gordian Knot Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement
Advertisement

The commission challenged the city in court over delays in producing its required racial equity plan. A judge found that Mamdani and his predecessor, former Mayor Eric Adams, failed to meet legal deadlines.

The council struck a tentative deal with Mamdani’s office to keep Tigani in place until July 2027. Her original term was set to expire at the end of October. She has been in her position since 2023.

“No mayor is above Racial Equity Law,” Tigani said in a NYC Commission on Racial Equity statement. “New Yorkers voted racial equity into our Charter. A judge enforced its requirements. Racial equity is law.”

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics CIVIL RIGHTS | DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION | NEW YORK | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

How Did This Pro-Troy Jackson PAC Think It Would Ever Get Away With This?

How Did This Pro-Troy Jackson PAC Think It Would Ever Get Away With This?

Matt Vespa
The Ukrainian Gordian Knot

The Ukrainian Gordian Knot

Victor Davis Hanson
The Midterms Are Either the Most or Least Important Elections Ever

The Midterms Are Either the Most or Least Important Elections Ever

Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos