Mayor or Influencer? Zohran Mamdani Has Managed to Sign Just One Bill Into Law Since January.

For all his promises, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has personally signed a surprising number of bills into law: just one.

That lone signature came in August, when Mamdani approved year-round outdoor dining. Nearly 10 months into his tenure, it remains the only City Council bill he has personally signed, raising questions about how engaged he actually is in the work of governing. Every other bill enacted during that time became law without his signature after he allowed the four-week veto window to expire, a process known as “returned unsigned.”

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Some City Hall insiders say that hands-off approach reflects an administration more focused on building the mayor’s social media presence than on governing the city.

Mamdani has signed 1 law in 10 months - because his 'obsessed' staff is focused on 'becoming a content farm' https://t.co/1w8RfjGQKt https://t.co/eI6vLK9Fqb — New York Post (@nypost) October 22, 2026

“The mayor and his team are obsessed with becoming a content farm, often delaying or can-kicking boring governmental meetings so the mayor and his staff can hold pitch sessions for social media videos,” a source who works with City Hall told The New York Post.

“The mayor gets pitched comedy sketches more than Lorne Michaels,” they added. “There are lots of laughs, and there is very little work.”

Beyond his prominence as arguably the most successful openly socialist elected official in modern America, Mamdani has become quite well-known for his effective social media presence. Whatever critics think of his governing, his social media team has been among the best in the business at driving engagement, winning over young people, and making his backward ideas popular online.

That talent for promotion makes his hands-off approach to legislation all the more puzzling. Many of the bills Mamdani allowed to become law without his signature would seem to offer easy opportunities to promote his own agenda. One required schools and city-owned buildings to post notices about sanctuary city rules restricting ICE access. Others advanced key campaign promises, including expanding free childcare programs and creating yet another rent assistance program.

Meanwhile, Mamdani and his team have been churning out five to seven social media videos a week.

“It is a little bit weird. It gives the impression that enough attention is being paid or they disagree, but they don’t. I haven’t seen anything he’s disagreed,” former City Council member Diana Ayala said. “Those are his initiatives.

“It would be nice to elevate their initiatives,” she said of council members whose bills Mamdani has returned unsigned. “It shows goodwill and that they are in alignment on specific issues.”

Some suggest that signing bills he didn’t spearhead simply isn’t Mamdani’s style, that the mayor prefers the flashiness of executive orders to the less glamorous work of collaborating with the City Council. Others accused him of laziness.

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Whatever the case, it shows one thing for sure: Mamdani prefers a style of governing reliant on a single branch of government, his own, rather than the collaboration we like to think is required in the United States.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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