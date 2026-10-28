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Federal Jury Convicts American 'ISIS Bride' for Joining Terrorist Group

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Oct 28, 2026 12:30 PM
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Federal Jury Convicts American 'ISIS Bride' for Joining Terrorist Group
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

A federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Halima Salman on Tuesday for participating in training with the Islamic State (ISIS), a brutal terrorist group.

Salman is a 27-year-old U.S. citizen and former Brooklyn resident. Her trial was the first involving an American woman for joining the terrorist group.

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Prosecutors showed during trial that after Salman’s parents took her and her eight siblings to ISIS-controlled territory in 2016, she married an ISIS fighter at 18. She voluntarily sought training with the organization’s female battalion and was authorized to carry a rifle. She even received a document certifying that she had completed training.

In late 2016 or early 2017, Salman was 18 years old and married to an ISIS fighter in Syria, where she voluntarily sought military-type training and received authorization to carry ammunition and an assault rifle from ISIS. Salman received a document certifying that she successfully completed that training, a copy of which was found on her husband’s cellphone after it was recovered from the battlefield. Also on her husband’s device were photos depicting Salman with an ISIS flag in the background and a video that shows her brandishing an AK-47 rifle.

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Conversely, Salman’s defense argued she was a victim, not a willing participant. She testified that her father had tricked her family into crossing into ISIS-controlled territory from Turkey and forced her to marry at 18. She said she repeatedly tried to divorce her husband, but to no avail.

Her lawyers attacked the prosecution’s case, challenging the certificate’s authenticity and pointing out that the state had not produced a single witness who saw Salman training. The attorneys have asked Judge Natasha C. Merle to set aside the verdict and acquit their client on the grounds that the evidence was legally insufficient.

Salman faces up to 10 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced in February 2027.

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News Topics DOMESTIC TERRORISM | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | NATIONAL SECURITY | SYRIA | TERRORISM
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