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ISIS Bride Trial in Full Swing As Prosecution Rests Its Case

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Oct 21, 2026 11:30 AM
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ISIS Bride Trial in Full Swing As Prosecution Rests Its Case
AP Photo/Aaron Favila

The prosecution on Monday rested its case against Halimi Salman, an American citizen who is on trial for joining the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group.

Salman’s story garnered national attention after her arrest as she is the first female American citizen to join up with the radical Islamic terrorist group. However, her defense insists there is more to the story, according to Courthouse News:

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As the government rested its case on Monday morning, defense attorneys moved for Salman’s acquittal, arguing in part that the case should be tossed because prosecutors did not call any witnesses who placed Salman in any trainings, or even testified that any such training took place in the area where Salman lived.

The key piece of evidence in the government’s case is a handwritten document purportedly issued by IS authorizing her to receive an AK-47 assault rifle, two magazines and 150 bullets. Investigators found a photo of the handwritten document on the phone of Abu Ali, Salman’s ex-husband, an IS fighter to whom she was married shortly after turning 18 years old. Jurors also saw selfies Salman took in her home with Ali, in front of an IS flag, and a video of Salman handling an assault rifle in the home while Ali takes a video.

Salman told jurors it was her father who insisted she marry Ali just a few days after introducing the two. She said she was brought to an area that looked like a garage and her father and Ali made agreements memorialized in a marriage license listing a $5,000 marriage payment, “payable when able.”

Eisner-Grynberg showed Salman a photograph of herself at her marriage ceremony and asked Salman what she was feeling at the time.

“I was scared. I had a very bad feeling about it. I was wondering if this was what was supposed to happen to me. My heart was burning,” Salman said.

On cross-examination, Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Shami sought to portray Salman as an IS supporter who hid that she was American while detained in camps for years following IS’s surrender, until Salman’s mother applied for repatriation in 2023.

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Salman, 27, was 17 when her father took her, her mother, and eight siblings from the United States through Russia and Turkey into ISIS-controlled territory in Syria in late 2016. 

After she turned 18, she married a German-Afghan ISIS fighter and was charged with knowingly receiving military-type training from the group’s all-female Nusaybah Katiba unit, which included instruction on an AK-47, with prosecutors citing photographs of her with an ISIS flag, a short video of her holding an assault rifle, and a document authorizing her to possess the weapon. 

Salman was captured by anti-ISIS forces in Baghouz in 2019 and spent several years in a Syrian detention camp. She was later arrested at JFK Airport in May 2024 after she was repatriated with her family. Then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken described it as the largest single repatriation of Americans from northeast Syria.

The defendant faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted, while her defense maintains she was a victim of her father’s actions, was forced into an arranged marriage, and never willingly trained with or supported ISIS, having told FBI agents that she “really wasn’t participating in anything, and that she really was just trying to fit in and be cool.”

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News Topics DOMESTIC TERRORISM | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | SYRIA | TERRORISM
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