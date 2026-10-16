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Federal Judge Dismisses Trump Administration Lawsuit Against Major Sanctuary City

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Oct 16, 2026 3:15 PM
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Federal Judge Dismisses Trump Administration Lawsuit Against Major Sanctuary City
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit the Trump administration filed to challenge New York City laws that bar local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

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Anti-ICE sentiment in New York City has risen since President Donald Trump took office. The issue intensified after a shooting involving ICE agents that happened in the city.

From The Hill:

U.S. District Judge Ramon Reyes in Brooklyn said the Trump administration cannot challenge a ⁠city law that restricts police from detaining immigrants at the request of federal immigration authorities, Reuters reported Thursday. 

“The federal government came to court seeking to force New York City to turn its public servants into deportation agents and divert our resources toward carrying out ICE’s cruel agenda,” said New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani in a written statement following the ruling. “Today, they lost.”

Last year in July, the Trump administration filed the lawsuit in a federal District Court in Brooklyn claiming that the city’s policies violate the supremacy clause of the Constitution, which gives federal laws precedence over state laws, The New York Times reported. Reyes rejected those arguments, declaring the federal government cannot force local governments to ⁠assist with immigration enforcement, the Reuters report said.

“Our local laws make New York City safer. They allow us to focus our resources on protecting and serving our communities and ensuring that every New Yorker can turn to their City government without fear that asking for help will make them a target for deportation,” the mayor said in his statement.

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The Trump administration has pursued a multi-pronged campaign against sanctuary cities and jurisdictions. In April 2025, he signed an executive order directing the Attorney General and Secretary of Homeland Security to publish a list of states and jurisdictions that obstruct federal immigration laws, notify them of potential violations, and identify appropriate federal funds for potential suspension or termination. These agencies must also pursue all available legal remedies and enforcement measures.

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The administration has sued more than a dozen Democrat-led cities, including Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Denver, and several others. Federal judges have already dismissed many of these challenges.

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News Topics ICE | NEW YORK | SANCTUARY CITIES | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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