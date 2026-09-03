You Could Probably Guess Which Issue Is Splintering Dems and Giving Hakeem Jeffries Headaches

Sure, I can see how there could be First Amendment issues here, but Democrats, the most fragile of political creatures when it comes to speech, have no standing in this debate. More so, we could be seeing an issue that fractures the Democrats more than gun control, and that would be Israel.

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One thing is for sure, today’s vote on college funding and antisemitism showed that the anti-Israel insurgency within the rank-and-file is growing, and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) just isn’t the guy to handle this internal crisis. Then again, that’s not our problem (via Fox News):

The House of Representatives passed a bill aimed at blocking federal funds to colleges that boycott Israel, with the vast majority of Democrats voting against it. All but 33 left-wing lawmakers voted to block the measure, which would "prohibit an institution that participates in a non-expressive commercial boycott of Israel" from getting government funding. It would also force universities that do get federal funds to affirm their students "are not unreasonably obstructed" from studying abroad in Israel. It comes as antisemitism continues to be a growing threat in the U.S. amid Israel's war in Gaza. Democrats have argued the bill is an infringement on the First Amendment, while Republicans hold it up as a way to ensure Jewish students feel safe at U.S. colleges and universities. Republicans have seized on Democrats' divisions on the issue, which has coincided with a far-left insurgency plunging the party into civil war ahead of the midterms.

Jewish voters were seen as a key bloc within the Democrat Party base, but they’ve been attacked incessantly by the rich WASP leftists and by the Democratic Socialists of America. Also, the fact that some of the most virulent anti-Israel people are Jews isn’t an argument — it’s just an example that some people are very dumb in this country. And yes, we’ve seen them — they’re freak shows like the rest, ones who fawned over Zohran Mamdani and his terrorist wife.

Yet, we cannot pop any champagne here: anti-Israel sentiments are growing among conservatives as well. It would be best to head this off at the pass before things get ugly.

It’s astounding how old tropes and myths resurrect themselves. How that happens is multifaceted, but the old survey showing an alarming number of high school students being ignorant of the holocaust was likely the first warning flare.

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