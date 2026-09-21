Media Outlets Are Suing Trump Administration for Banning Them From the White House

Three media outlets announced on Monday that they are suing the Trump administration after President Donald Trump banned them from the White House on Friday.

Politico, CNN, and MS Now issued a joint statement on social media declaring their intention to file the lawsuit.

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This morning, we notified the government that we are filing a lawsuit today to protect our First Amendment rights and defend the principle that the government does not decide what the press reports or publishes. Without notice or process, the White House revoked our journalists’ credentials because it objected to our reporting. Left unchallenged, this threatens press freedom and the public’s right to independent journalism free from government interference.

Hours after the announcement, President Trump took to Truth Social to defend his decision to ban the media outlets.

The White House is not instituting an assault on the Free Press, something which I cherish. It is instituting an assault on the FAKE NEWS, something that has grown like Cancer in our beloved United States of America. It is corrupt, purposeful, pervasive, fully coordinated, and totally out of control. It is a threat to our National Security, and must be stopped, NOW! Thank you for your attention to this matter.

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Trump told reporters on Friday, “There’s something wrong with a country that can allow people to write purposely negative stories. Now, if they want to write them, that’s fine, but I don’t have to let them into my, into the people’s house.”

Former WH Press Sec Sarah Huckabee Sanders SHUTS DOWNS reporters crying about Trump banning CNN, MS Now and Politico from the White House



“I think it’s hard for you to argue against a free press when you’re literally standing in the Oval Office asking questions of the president… pic.twitter.com/xg3gF1QTlR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 18, 2026

Journalists from the outlets remained on the grounds Friday. But on Saturday, the Secret Service turned them away and confiscated their press passes.

Ted Boutrous, a lawyer representing the news outlets, said, “The President’s ban of CNN, MS NOW and POLITICO from the White House is a direct assault on the First Amendment and a blatant violation of due process.”

The lawsuit alleges that the White House violated the Fifth Amendment because it canceled the credentials without a hearing or any other form of due process.

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