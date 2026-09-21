Flashback: That Time When CNN Wondered Whether Biden Should Ban Fox News From the White House

Well, it happened: MSNBC, CNN, and Politico were banned from the White House grounds today, with their outlets doing their respective hits from the sidewalk. This follows President Donald Trump’s ban on these outlets from campus, citing their pervasive shoddy journalism. It’s not the first time a president has barred an outlet from an event. In fact, the Biden White House revoked the press passes of some 440 reporters back in the day, but I didn’t hear any whining then.

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CNN and MSNow correspondents doing live hits across the street from the White House after their credentials were yanked this morning. pic.twitter.com/ANMJyIty1P — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) September 19, 2026

CNN’s Brian Stelter even debated whether Fox News should be banned. It was framed as a discussion, but you know they wouldn’t shed a tear if it happened. Oh, and I believe the ‘White House access is a privilege, not a right’ was mentioned here:

Well look at this.



March, 2021. CNN's Brian Stelter does a segment on if President Biden should remove Fox News from the White House Press Pool.



Censorship for thee, just not for me. pic.twitter.com/cs56eS87EC — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 19, 2026

Trump is different because he has the stones to say screw the media, screw whoever the hell else, and do it. Will there be a legal battle? Sure, but that’s not the point. The process is the punishment. In the meantime, the White House gets to give these outlets the belt, and they get to posture as victims. It works for everyone, to be honest.

Oh. My. 🤯



Zero outrage from the mainstream media when the Biden Administration revoked hundreds of White House press passes. pic.twitter.com/UhrzsbpHNR — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) September 19, 2026

Anyways, they’re banned. Oh well.

Also, do we really need to relitigate this:

Team Obama rejected more FOIA requests than anyone in history, spied on James Rosen, secretly seized AP phone records and booted several news outlets off of his plane. And not a peep from the people screaming about Trump doing the same now. https://t.co/vuRoStiFzg pic.twitter.com/cltRWXF2kz — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 20, 2026

Can’t seem to find any clips of @jaketapper @DanaBashCNN or @Acosta having an issue with this. Again… It’s so weird.. https://t.co/7Xd4TcQ5Ie — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 20, 2026

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