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Flashback: That Time When CNN Wondered Whether Biden Should Ban Fox News From the White House

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 21, 2026 7:00 AM
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Flashback: That Time When CNN Wondered Whether Biden Should Ban Fox News From the White House
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Well, it happened: MSNBC, CNN, and Politico were banned from the White House grounds today, with their outlets doing their respective hits from the sidewalk. This follows President Donald Trump’s ban on these outlets from campus, citing their pervasive shoddy journalism. It’s not the first time a president has barred an outlet from an event. In fact, the Biden White House revoked the press passes of some 440 reporters back in the day, but I didn’t hear any whining then. 

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CNN’s Brian Stelter even debated whether Fox News should be banned. It was framed as a discussion, but you know they wouldn’t shed a tear if it happened. Oh, and I believe the ‘White House access is a privilege, not a right’ was mentioned here:

Trump is different because he has the stones to say screw the media, screw whoever the hell else, and do it. Will there be a legal battle? Sure, but that’s not the point. The process is the punishment. In the meantime, the White House gets to give these outlets the belt, and they get to posture as victims. It works for everyone, to be honest. 

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Anyways, they’re banned. Oh well. 

Also, do we really need to relitigate this:

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News Topics CENSORSHIP | CNN | DONALD TRUMP | MSNBC | POLITICO | WHITE HOUSE
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