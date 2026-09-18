President Trump Just Banned the Fake News From the White House Literally

There will be a lawsuit, and the Trump White House will likely lose, but that’s not the point: the process is the punishment. While this is litigated, the fake news will be barred from the White House. The president posted this afternoon that CNN, MSNBC, and Politico will be cut off. I’m sure these networks have already called their lawyers. So be it. They’re banned for now, and if they’re upset about that, well, that’s life:

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TRUMP BANS CNN, MS NOW, POLITICO FROM WHITE HOUSE — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) September 18, 2026

JUST NOW: President Trump just posted on Truth Social saying he is banning 'Fake News CNN, MSNOW and Politico' from the White House. — Elina Shirazi (@elinashirazi) September 18, 2026

I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time Record, directly from the United States Government, under Crooked Joe Biden, in order to keep them “alive.” Seems like corruption to me!), from the White House as a result of their constant “reporting” FAKE NEWS! Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

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