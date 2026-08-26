Reports: Three Secret Service Members Placed on Leave Over Security Leaks

We have enemies everywhere, don’t we? Even within institutions that were supposedly unbiased. The FBI’s aversion to politics, once held as dogma, is no more. And now we have the Secret Service potentially spilling sensitive materials. Does this have to do with the secret flight President Trump took out of Turkey following a NATO summit wherein the Iranians threatened to assassinate him? We don’t know, but three top officials were placed on leave, according to RealClearPolitics’ Susan Crabtree, who has an ear to the inner workings of the agency:

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🚨🚨@RCPolitics EXCLUSIVE and BREAKING: Three Secret Service officials/agents were walked out of their offices on Monday and made "do not admits" as part of a criminal investigation into leaked classified information to the media, according to two sources familiar with the… pic.twitter.com/96wlHSJ152 — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) August 25, 2026

Yes, my sources said Secret Service spokesman/Communications Director Annthony Guglielmi was one of the three placed on admin leave as part of the FBI/CIA media leak probe.



The other two were also USSS officials in media-related positions.



As you recall, Guglielmi durect… — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) August 26, 2026

#BREAKING: 3 Secret Service officials, including the communications director, placed on leave in misconduct probe. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) August 26, 2026

Three Secret Service officials/agents were walked out of their offices on Monday and made "do not admits" as part of a criminal investigation into leaked classified information to the media, according to two sources familiar with the matter. It's unclear if the leaks to the media pertained to the controversy over President Trump's secret evacuation from Turkey because of intelligence about a surface-to-air missile threat to Air Force One from Iran. The FBI and the CIA are involved in the investigation, one source told RCP. Calls to Secret Service Communications Director Anthony Guglielmi were not immediately returned. An email to the Secret Service press office also was not immediately returned.

We later learned that Secret Service communications director and spokesman Anthony Guglielmi was one of those placed on leave. We got a mole hunt potentially happening within the agency.

Someone leaked highly sensitive information about the president’s safety to the press regarding the Turkey flight, during which Trump left Air Force One in a catering truck. The disclosure of these details has placed future presidents at risk.

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