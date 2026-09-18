This Democrat Candidate Think Higher Taxes Will Get Him Elected





Iowa Democrat state Rep. Josh Turek claims he will work to lower costs for everyday Americans if he is elected to the Senate. However, his record says something far different.

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While serving in the Iowa House, he voted against a constitutional amendment that would prevent politicians from arbitrarily hiking tax rates.

Iowa Amendment One would require a two-thirds supermajority vote in both chambers of the Iowa General Assembly to pass any bill that increases individual or corporate income tax rates or creates a new income-based tax.

If voters approve the amendment, it would replace the current system, which only requires a simple majority vote to raise taxes.

"Josh Turek voted to make it easier for politicians to raise taxes for hardworking Iowans. Iowa cannot afford high-tax Turek and...another tax increase, so I urge all Iowans that support lower taxes, more money in their pocket, to vote yes on Amendment 1.”https://t.co/qsbpTvh6BX — Billy Fuerst (@BillyFuerst) September 18, 2026

“It's a protection for taxpayers. When something is in the Constitution, the legislature can't go around that; they have to honor that,” Iowans for Tax Relief President Chris Hagenow said.

A coalition led by Common Good Iowa argued against the measure, saying it would hand a legislative minority veto power over income-tax policy and push the state legislature to raise sales taxes, fees or service cuts to raise money.

“Amendment 1 is a gift to the rich and profitable corporations,” Common Good Iowa Executive Director Anne Discher said.

Turek joined his fellow Democrats in voting against the 2024 resolution. The candidate has not issued a detailed public explanation for his “no” vote. But a member of his campaign told a local news outlet that he stands behind a statement Common Good Iowa released arguing that the amendment “is a threat to Iowa’s future” and that it is “incompatible with the Iowa values of fairness and accountability that we all prize.”

The most recent polling shows Republican candidate Ashley Hinson leading Turek 46.2 percent to 44.2 percent. But if Iowans find out about Turek’s love affair with higher taxes, that gap could widen.

It’s also amazing that Turek would think it’s wise to take a pro-higher tax stance while many Americans are still dealing with higher grocery and gas prices.

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