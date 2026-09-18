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Gaza's Celebrity Photographer Motaz Azaiza Gives a Disturbing Account of What He Did on October 7

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 18, 2026 4:30 PM
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Gaza's Celebrity Photographer Motaz Azaiza Gives a Disturbing Account of What He Did on October 7
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Motaz Azaiza has become the face of Gaza. Through his work with Motaz.org, his fundraising website, he says he's trying to help raise funds for food, shelter, and safety for families in Gaza. But as Townhall reported in late August, some are questioning how Azaiza is managing to travel the world on the salary of a freelance photographer and UNRWA USA content producer.

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Now, the self-described "genocide survivor" and "award-winning photojournalist" has given an interview in Arabic that sheds new, problematic, light on what he did on October 7, 2023.

"In summary, according to Motaz's own account, he didn't participate in the slaughter of humans and kidnapping of babies, not because he didn't want to, but because he got distracted and later was afraid to be seen in camera. He also kept evidence of those participating to 'protect their lives,'" wrote Kajomovitz.

There are also inconsistencies in Azaiza's story.

"He says he was with his neighbor's son, on his way to the Erez Crossing," Kajomovitz noted, "when they came across Hamas and the hostages being brutalized, and he started recording. He explains that he didn't participate because he was afraid Israel would get footage of him taking part in the public torture of hostages and “take revenge.” In other words, according to his own account, it wasn't because he didn't want to participate, but because he was afraid of Israel."

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Azaiza also didn't want Israel to be able to identify the terrorists.

Ms. Rachel made a video with him.

He also visited Zohran Mamdani at Gracie Mansion.

This is ridiculous and Azaiza should be removed from this country.

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"So to anyone repeating the line that Gaza had “more journalists killed than WWII and Vietnam combined,” think carefully about who and what you are calling a journalist in territory fully controlled by a violent extremist organization responsible for severe harm and repression. This does not deny that Israel’s offensive killed or injured real journalists. But it does expose how tightly Hamas has curated and policed the narrative for three years since October 7," Alkhatib wrote.

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News Topics GAZA | HAMAS | ISRAEL | PALESTINIANS | TERRORISM
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