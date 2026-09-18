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James Talarico's Corrupt Past Is Catching Up to Him

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Sep 18, 2026 1:30 PM
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James Talarico's Corrupt Past Is Catching Up to Him
AP Photo/LM Otero

Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico often rails against corruption in politics, but now his past conduct is garnering more attention.

The candidate has made campaign finance reform and the elimination of dark money one of the centerpieces of his campaign. He argues that donors with deep pockets and political action committees wield an outsized influence over policy debates in Washington, D.C.

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"Money in politics is the root cause of every major problem facing our state,” he once said

Talarico has also stressed that “Our democracy is supposed to be of the people, by the people, and for the people, not of the donors, by the donors, and for the donors.”

However while serving in his role as state representative, Talarico also worked as a strategy director and consultant for Maya Consulting, an Austin-based firm focused on educational strategy and policy.

The Austin Chronicle reported that the candidate was employed at the organization while holding a seat on the Texas House Public Education Committee. Texas legislators are considered part-time government employees and often have outside employment. But serving on an education committee while working at an educational lobbying group raises questions regarding ethics.

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In Talarico’s case, a potential conflict of interest could exist because the Public Education Committee has direct authority over state curriculum standards, school funding formulas, and educational grant disbursements.

Maya Consulting advises school districts, education nonprofits, and charter networks that compete for state funding and other resources. Regulatory decisions and statutory changes can directly affect the financial and operational landscape for the organization.

Critics point to Talarico’s public pronouncements against political corruption when he seemed to have no problem with his apparent conflict of interest. They argue that holding a leadership position at an education consulting business while being a key member of a committee that decides policies that could benefit the company creates the appearance of impropriety — which it clearly does.

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Talarico campaign spokesman JT Ennis claimed the allegations of corruption are “a lie” and that the candidate’s work for Maya was “fully disclosed in compliance with Texas House rules” and that he “had no involvement in MAYA Consulting securing any public contracts.” He said Talarico’s contract “barred him from representing MAYA before the Texas Legislature or education agencies.”

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | EDUCATION | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS
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