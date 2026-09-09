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Josh Turek Wants to Make It Easy for Politicians to Raise Your Taxes

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 09, 2026 9:30 AM
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Josh Turek Wants to Make It Easy for Politicians to Raise Your Taxes
AP Photo/Bryon Houlgrave, File

In addition to important midterm elections, voters in Iowa will also have an opportunity to protect their hardworking families, farmers, and small businesses from tax increases. A proposed amendment that's on the ballot this November would change the state constitution to require a two-thirds majority in the Iowa House and Iowa Senate to approve any tax hike.

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Iowans for Tax Relief supports the amendment. The group's president, Chris Hagenow, said, "It's a protection for taxpayers. When something is in the Constitution, the legislature can't go around that; they have to honor that."

Democrats, of course, aren't keen on this measure. That includes Josh Turek, the Democrat running for the U.S. Senate seat in Iowa. Turek voted against the resolution that put the amendment on the ballot this fall. In other words, Turek wants politicians to have it easy when it comes to raising your taxes.

This is a troubling pattern from Turek, who has a long history of supporting tax increases on hardworking Iowa families. Turek opposed the Working Families Tax Cuts in the One Big Beautiful Bill and he has vowed to repeal them if he's elected to the Senate.

"One of the very best things we can do to address this is we've got to overturn the Big Beautiful Bill and we have to overturn what we've seen with the cuts to healthcare and SNAP benefits," Turek said. That means Iowans would have to pay tax on tips, tax on overtime, and tax on Social Security, as well as increased income taxes. It would also repeal the child tax credit.

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Turek wants to impose taxes on 95 percent of Iowa family farms.

He also supports a wealth tax and progressive taxation rates, as high as 90 percent on some earners.

Iowa voters are not pleased with Turek.

"It’s hard for me to understand why Josh Turek would vote to make it easier for politicians to raise taxes on Iowa families, farmers, and small businesses. But that’s just who the real Josh Turek is — a liberal politician who is once again out of touch with hardworking Iowans," said Denise Bubeck of Grimes. "Josh Turek would also eliminate no tax on tips, overtime, and Social Security if given the opportunity. Iowans don’t want a tax-and-spend liberal in the U.S. Senate."

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Chandler Todd of Sioux City said, "I don’t want Iowa to adopt tax policies from California, New York, and Illinois. It’s why I’ll be voting to support this amendment to our state constitution to make it harder for politicians to raise our taxes. Josh Turek’s vote makes it clear that he would support tax increases on Iowa families and businesses. Iowans don’t want more taxes, and it’s why we cannot afford to have him representing Iowa in the U.S. Senate."

"As an independent voter, I choose the best person for the job based on their record, not their political party," said Loran Steinlage of West Union. "As farmers, we understand that when expenses go up, we can’t always just pass those costs on to somebody else. We have to manage within our means, think long term and make decisions that keep our farms viable for the next generation. I believe government should approach its finances with that same discipline. That’s why Josh Turek’s record of making it easier for politicians to raise taxes on farmers like me concerns me, especially when he has also talked about repealing tax cuts Ashley Hinson supported for working Iowans. This amendment doesn’t say taxes can never be raised; it simply says that raising income-tax rates should require broader agreement than a bare majority. The last thing farmers need is another tax hike, and that’s why I’m supporting Ashley Hinson for U.S. Senate."

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Iowa voters deserve to know that Josh Turek wants to take your hard-earned money, and that he supports radical, progressive tax hikes on Iowa farmers and families. That means less money in Iowans' pockets and less affordability on everything from gas to groceries to clothing.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | IOWA | SENATE | TAXES
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