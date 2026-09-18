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A False Intelligence Report Nearly Started a War With China and Exposed the Limits of AI

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Sep 18, 2026 4:45 PM
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A False Intelligence Report Nearly Started a War With China and Exposed the Limits of AI
Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/U.S. Navy via AP

A new report shows just how far the United States remains from safely relying on fully autonomous AI systems, and why human judgment is still indispensable in high-stakes operations. 

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According to CNN, during Operation Epic Fury earlier this year, an intelligence assessment warned that a Chinese vessel in the Middle East was carrying material connected to a nuclear program for delivery to Iran. The claim triggered an immediate U.S. response. American personnel began preparing to intercept and board the ship, according to four people familiar with the matter. 

The assessment, however, turned out to be wrong. Right before the mission was fully carried out, a Special Operations Command analyst reviewed the underlying work and found that an AI chatbot had falsely classified the cargo. The precise nature of the shipment has not been disclosed publicly. 

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The report, according to one of the sources who spoke to CNN was “entirely false,” and it had “almost started a war."

The near-catastrophic incident underscores how critical human intelligence remains even as artificial intelligence is integrated into everyday systems with life-or-death consequences. While critics warn of autonomous AI running amok, they often give the technology far too much credit. AI can be remarkably capable, and in many cases even outclasses human work, but it is also prone to basic failures: misidentifying information, drawing unsupported conclusions, missing context, and presenting false claims with the confidence of a system that has no idea it is wrong. 

It also shows how closely human minds and hands must remain connected to the technology: checking its work, verifying its sources, challenging its conclusions, and retaining the authority to stop a bad decision before it becomes an irreversible one. The lesson is not to reject AI, but to keep it in its proper place, a powerful assistant, but not an unaccountable final decision maker.

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News Topics ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | CHINA | IRAN | MILITARY | NATIONAL SECURITY
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