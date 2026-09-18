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Trump Announces Major Move on Greenland

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Sep 18, 2026 5:34 PM
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Trump Announces Major Move on Greenland
AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

President Donald Trump has announced an agreement with Denmark over the use of Greenland.

The president has previously floated the United States having control over the large island in between the U.S. and Europe.

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Trump posted to Truth Social that it “gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our many U.S. concerns,” adding taxpayers will not foot the bill for the move.

“Additionally, from now on, no U.S. adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval,” Trump added.

“This is an ‘Infinite Life’ Agreement, there is no end! We are very honored and proud of what has just taken place, and everything agreed to today will be cherished by the American People,” he added. “We will immediately begin the process of developing a large Military presence in the appropriate part of Greenland, of which there are many.”

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The agreement comes as military security in Europe has been in focus, particularly with the Iran war and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Townhall asked Trump on Friday if he shares concerns from leaders in Poland about the potential for Russia to hit Ukrainian allies in the region.

"[Polish President Karol Nawrocki's] got it under control,” the president said.

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News Topics DENMARK | DONALD TRUMP | GREENLAND | NATIONAL SECURITY | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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