Patrick Clancy Threatens Legal Action Against Influencers Pretending He Helped Wife Kill Children

The former husband of accused child killer Lindsay Clancy issued a statement threatening legal action against conspiracy theorists peddling the claim that he was involved in their children's murders.

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This comes after a jury failed to hold her responsible for her actions.

From CBS News:

Patrick Clancy, Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband, issued a scathing statement to conspiracy theorists who have been claiming he was involved in the deaths of the couple's children - "There will be consequences." "Enough is enough -- this spread of blatant and baseless falsehoods must stop," Clancy's lawyer Howard Cooper said in a statement Tuesday morning. As attention to Lindsay Clancy's trial intensified over the summer, some conspiracy theories started to spread online claiming Patrick Clancy could be responsible for the crime, even though that never came up in court. Patrick Clancy was the first witness to testify in his wife's trial, which ended with a mistrial last week because the jury was deadlocked. Lindsay Clancy admitted through her attorney she killed their three children in their Duxbury, Massachusetts home in January 2023, but she pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. A key issue in the case is whether Clancy was criminally responsible for the murders or if she was too mentally ill to understand right from wrong.

Lindsay Clancy's attorney begs President Trump to pardon her on Good Morning America:



"Mr. President, I would hope that you would consider, this young lady, the type of person she is, what she's been through, and consider a pardon."pic.twitter.com/sBYIoBkT3H — Media Research Center (@theMRC) September 8, 2026

Patrick Clancy’s lawyer released a statement noting that he and his family “have been subjected to a relentless, escalating and destructive defamation campaign” that was “launched and promoted by minor celebrities, so-called influencers and outright conspiracy theorists who appear intent on boosting their own social media profiles and potential profit by publishing what they know to be outright falsehoods that Patrick was somehow involved in the death of his young children and other vile claims.”

This campaign, now fueled by insatiable media coverage, remains at a fever pitch and has resulted in real life threats to his reputation, livelihood, and life. Patrick has no choice but to address this situation - with the clear goal of stopping injurious behavior, creating accountability for lies that are self-serving to the perpetrators, and being able to return his attention to what matters: preserving the memory of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy and supporting other women facing perinatal mental health challenges. Enough is enough -- this spread of blatant and baseless falsehoods must stop. Those responsible should understand that there will be consequences, and every appropriate measure will be pursued to hold them accountable, including legally. Law enforcement has been notified.

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Lindsay Clancy admitted to strangling the children and CVS surveillance video and phone records show he was not at the home during the murders. But, as is typically the case with online influencers, evidence doesn’t matter. Only clicks matter, which is why they’re peddling these false narratives in the first place.

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