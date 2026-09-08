Corrupt Ex-Mayor Freed After Just 90 Days for Sexually Abusing Teen

The former mayor of DeRidder, Louisiana, has been freed after being convicted for having sex with a teenage boy.

Former Mayor Misty Roberts is now free after serving a sentence no male would receive if he had engaged in the same conduct.

Advertisement

From The New York Post:

Perverted former small-town mayor Misty Roberts, who was convicted of raping a teenage boy at a booze-fueled pool party, is back out on the street after completing her shockingly lenient 90-day prison sentence. Roberts, a 43-year-old mother of two from DeRidder, La., was freed Monday, a week after a judge rejected prosecutors’ plea to reconsider her sentence, which was described by a seething local resident as “a slap on the wrist for a child predator,” according to KALB. Judge Kent Savoie had sentenced Roberts, the former top elected leader of DeRidder, in June to just 90 days in the slammer, a $5,000 fine and two five-year suspended sentences after she was convicted by jury of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile in the crimes involving her 16-year-old victim. Prosecutors with the Beauregard Parish District Attorney’s Office, who had been seeking the maximum of 17 years, asked the judge to reconsider his sentence, which he refused to do Aug. 31. “A slap on the wrist for a child predator, because at the end of the day, that is exactly what it is,” outraged DeRidder native Kari McGee told KALB in June after the judge issued his sentence. “When it comes to children, we should use the fullest extent of the law,” she said. Roberts, who was elected mayor in 2018, openly flirted with the drunken boy while wearing a dress in a skimpy orange bikini at the July 2024 pool party. She then lured him to the “bonus room” of her home, stripped down and had sex with him, according to court documents and witness testimony introduced during her trial.

A white woman and former Louisiana mayor Misty Roberts was caught raping a teen boy by her own children‼️🧐



She was sentenced to only 90 days in jail on June 9, 2026, after being convicted of felony sex crimes involving a 16 year old boy‼️🤔 pic.twitter.com/aTlAONJGd9 — Creole Louisiana 🇺🇸 (@bAnthonYsr) June 17, 2026

Roberts held a birthday party for her son in 2024 where she gave alcoholic drinks to her teenage son, nephew, and their friends. Court testimony showed she flirted with the victim, a 16-year-old boy, throughout the evening. She danced with him and kissed him while other partygoers were present.

She later led him upstairs to a game room where they engaged in sexual relations while they were both inebriated. The victim testified that the former mayor told him he looked good, winked at him, took a photo with him, and grabbed and kissed him at the party.

Roberts resigned days before her arrest after Louisiana State Police and the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office requested an investigation into the matter.

Investigators spoke with two juveniles who confirmed they say Roberts having sex with the minor. She later turned herself in and was booked on charges of third-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of juveniels.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.