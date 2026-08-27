Democrat Attorney General Slams Her Party for Allowing Antisemitism to Flourish

Democrat Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel called out people in her own party for allowing antisemitism to flourish in its ranks.

During an interview on The David Frum Show, she discussed her experience as the state’s first Jewish attorney general, especially as anti-Jewish bigotry grows in the party. She recounted how she has received unexpected hostility from folks on the left over her Jewish identity.

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"I would say that, again, I have been bombarded with death threats since the first days that I took office,” she said.

Nessel explained that these threats initially came from fringe elements on the far right, the dynamic shifted after Hamas’ massacre of Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023.

“Then it wasn’t just, basically, I would say mentally unstable people on the far right that were threatening me or other Jews, but now it became really a both-sides situation, and I began to perceive an enormous amount of anti-Semitism within the Democratic Party,” she said.

"I was Jewish before I was ever a member of the Democratic Party," Michigan AG Dana Nessel told David Frum on his podcast, "and if I have to, I'll be Jewish afterwards, too."



Full story from @matthewkassel: https://t.co/AIoRMWseij pic.twitter.com/LYljsaQ6Nz — Jewish Insider (@jewishinsider) August 27, 2026

The attorney general highlighted widespread misunderstanding of the global Jewish community’s relationship with Israel. “What I am seeing from, again, people that I know in my party [is] a fundamental lack of knowledge about Judaism, about my religion, as well as about sort of the historical aspects of the state of Israel and also a complete ignorance about what ties Jews around the globe to Israel itself,” she said.

On David Frum's podcast, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel expressed concern that Abdul El-Sayed is "making excuses" for domestic terrorism, referring to his comments about the violent attack on Temple Israel in March.



Read more: https://t.co/qdDQwTO6WY pic.twitter.com/mlseJcVmJM — Jewish Insider (@jewishinsider) August 26, 2026

She further stated that “it’s a fundamental mistake for the Democratic Party to think that you can just push Jewish Democrats out and simply replace them with any other population.”

Nessel also called out those on the left who downplay or rationalize violence against Jewish people and institutions, including the attempted terrorist attack at Temple Israel, a synagogue near her hometown.

"I just condemned it unequivocally, and I think that’s what people should have done with Temple Israel,” she said. “You can’t make excuses for that kind of domestic terrorism."

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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