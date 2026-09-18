Thanks to Gov. Spanberger, Crime in Virginia Is Out of Control

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger has turned her state into a safe haven for criminals, both of the American and illegal alien varieties. Another illegal alien was just charged with a stabbing spree in Staunton, killing one woman and injuring another.

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That illegal alien was identified as Freddi Chigo Mil, from Mexico. He's now charged with second-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding causing permanent impairment. The same day Mil was arrested, Yinmi Molina-Zepeda, an illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested in Woodbridge after authorities learned he was wanted for aggravated crime in his home country.

'Out of control' killings in Spanberger's Virginia reach 'insane' point as migrant charged in stabbing spree https://t.co/XMeSfmL7XI pic.twitter.com/f5nV6nqgPJ — New York Post (@nypost) September 17, 2026

Here's more:

Commenting on the growing list of illegal immigrants accused of violent crimes in Virginia, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin remarked that “this is what the Commonwealth of Virginia has become under the sanctuary policies of Gov. Abigail Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians.” Regarding Mil, Mullin said, "This illegal alien from Mexico has been charged with murder after a stabbing spree that killed one woman and injured another."



He explained that “ICE has lodged a detainer asking Gov. Spanberger to cooperate with us and commit to not releasing this criminal from jail, so that he can be removed from our country once he faces justice.”

“It’s time to put an end to these preventable tragedies,” he continued, adding, “Deporting illegal aliens saves lives.”

DHS also called out Spanberger.

While Governor Spanberger releases murderers, pedophiles, and terrorists onto Virginia’s streets, @ICEgov will continue putting their lives on the line to arrest these heinous criminal illegal aliens and keep Virginia communities safe. https://t.co/T9WwleASt7 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 17, 2026

These are preventable crimes.

They threw away our statues, they jacked up our taxes, they tried to rob us of our votes and now we are a sanctuary state.

When a CIA operative buys a governorship. — Charlotte A. (@CharlotteVa2022) September 17, 2026

Nothing good comes of this. Thank goodness she's term-limited.

Until Spanberger loses loved ones to illegal immigrant crime, she will happily sacrifice your family. Typical Democrat.https://t.co/P6zI1yKLHi — Paul in Texas (@PaulMac_in_TX) September 17, 2026

Democrats are isolated from the consequences of their policies, and they do not care about your families or your life.

That’s what happens when you put a bunch of social justice morons on your parole board while areas of your state are sanctuary s***holes filled with unvetted illegals and oh yeah … you make disarming Virginians a priority as well.@GovernorVA is a terrible governor. https://t.co/t70Gn2nTTr — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 17, 2026

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This is all by design. Spanberger's parole board is letting dozens of violent criminals out of prison, with no regard for the victims or their families.

This is what happens when Democrats are put in charge. Vote accordingly. https://t.co/CaqaKlhSen — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) September 17, 2026

We cannot let them do this to the rest of the country.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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