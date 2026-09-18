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Thanks to Gov. Spanberger, Crime in Virginia Is Out of Control

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 18, 2026 7:30 PM
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Thanks to Gov. Spanberger, Crime in Virginia Is Out of Control
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger has turned her state into a safe haven for criminals, both of the American and illegal alien varieties. Another illegal alien was just charged with a stabbing spree in Staunton, killing one woman and injuring another. 

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That illegal alien was identified as Freddi Chigo Mil, from Mexico. He's now charged with second-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding causing permanent impairment. The same day Mil was arrested, Yinmi Molina-Zepeda, an illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested in Woodbridge after authorities learned he was wanted for aggravated crime in his home country.

Here's more:

Commenting on the growing list of illegal immigrants accused of violent crimes in Virginia, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin remarked that “this is what the Commonwealth of Virginia has become under the sanctuary policies of Gov. Abigail Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians.”

Regarding Mil, Mullin said, "This illegal alien from Mexico has been charged with murder after a stabbing spree that killed one woman and injured another."

He explained that “ICE has lodged a detainer asking Gov. Spanberger to cooperate with us and commit to not releasing this criminal from jail, so that he can be removed from our country once he faces justice.”


“It’s time to put an end to these preventable tragedies,” he continued, adding, “Deporting illegal aliens saves lives.”

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DHS also called out Spanberger.

These are preventable crimes.

Nothing good comes of this. Thank goodness she's term-limited.

Democrats are isolated from the consequences of their policies, and they do not care about your families or your life.

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This is all by design. Spanberger's parole board is letting dozens of violent criminals out of prison, with no regard for the victims or their families.

We cannot let them do this to the rest of the country.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABIGAIL SPANBERGER | BORDER SECURITY | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | VIRGINIA
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