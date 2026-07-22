Joy Reid Says Jewish People are 'Perfectly Safe' in America, Then Contradicts Herself

Leftist podcaster Joy Reid reminded the world why MSNBC fired her during comments she made about violence against Jews in America.

In a Tuesday episode of her podcast, Reid brought up Lara Trump’s criticism of Democrats opposing aid to Israel in which she labeled it as a return to Nazism and highlighted increased violence against Jewish people.

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“And then she added that because Democrats — 103 Democrats — voted not to send the money, that means that Jewish people are terrified to walk the streets of New York. How she got from A to X, I have no idea, because that doesn't make sense,” Reid said.

She continued:

Unless we allow Israel to kill at will as many men, women, and children as they want — bomb as many churches as they want, bomb as many mosques, hospitals, schools — unless they're allowed to wipe out as many Palestinians as they want in Gaza, as many Arabs as they want, including Christians in Lebanon, as many people in Iran as they want — as long as they can kill as many people as they want — and unless right-wing settlers can take as much land as they want, as many farms as they want, kill as many people as they want and be supported by a foreign military, the IDF, in doing so — unless we send that foreign military unlimited funds — then Jewish people in New York City, in the US, are afraid to walk the streets because it's Nazism?

Reid said that argument “does not make sense to me” and claimed “Jewish people are perfectly safe walking the streets of the United States.”

Then, Reid blamed the anti-Jewish violence that she just denied the existence of on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “But Netanyahu has made folks a lot less safe because people keep attaching all Jewish people to his genocidal policies,” she said. “And that is the problem. It's that he's creating a world in which people blame ordinary, regular, nice Jewish people who didn't do anything for everything."

Joy Reid says Jewish people in America are "perfectly safe" right before saying people are assaulting them because of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's actions in Gaza.



"It's that he's creating a world in which people blame ordinary, regular, nice Jewish people who… pic.twitter.com/BRZTW7DAhu — Jeff Charles, Asker of Questions🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) July 21, 2026

What Reid is trying to hide is the fact that violence against Jewish people in the United States jumped sharply after the war in Gaza started in 2023. Just this week, two Orthodox synagogues in Queens, New York, were targeted in an antisemitic attack this week. Vandals left bags of feces left at their entrances.

FBI figures through early July 2026 recorded at least 566 antisemitic hate crime incidents nationwide. This number represents 15 percent of all hate crimes even though Jews make up a tiny percentage of the U.S. population.

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