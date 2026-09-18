Desperate Democrats Resort to Attack Ad Filled With Falsehoods to Take Down Monica De La Cruz

House Majority PAC, a prolific spender for Democrat candidates around the country, is showing their desperation in the race for Texas’s 15th District by releasing a new attack ad based on allegations from a man who assaulted a police officer.

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The allegations spewed in the ad, which come directly from divorce proceedings involving Republican candidate Monica De La Cruz and her ex-husband Juan Gabriel Hernandez, appear to be entirely false.

The ad quotes a description of De La Cruz as “cruel and aggressive” and purports that the statement came directly from court proceedings that led to a temporary restraining order between her and her stepdaughter. In reality, the false accusation came while Hernandez attempted to secure exclusive possession of their family home during their divorce proceedings in October 2021, with the phrase appearing on a petition filed by Hernandez’s lawyer as justification for taking full control of the property.

According to a person familiar with the matter, no known report for any incident exists for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, nor was the matter substantiated in court proceedings involving De La Cruz. The divorce concluded without finding against De La Cruz.

The sole action taken against De La Cruz regarding the allegation of abuse, a temporary restraining order, was issued due to the filing of the affidavit by Hernandez as required by Texas law. The issuance of the temporary restraining order was not a determination by the judge as to whether or not the allegations were true.

De La Cruz has battled with the recycled allegation repeatedly, as Democrats first unveiled the story against the congresswoman in November 2021 in the Washington Post.

Hernandez himself would land in legal trouble in the years following the divorce after being indicted for strangling a woman and assaulting a law enforcement officer. He would eventually plead guilty to the assault on an officer and receive a five-year sentence of community supervision. He would then go on to donate $500 to De La Cruz’s opponent, Bobby Pulido, in September 2025.

The ad next attempted to claim that De La Cruz “protected alleged pedophiles in Congress,” despite her vote in favor of the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November 2025. De La Cruz would release a statement following her vote, saying: “I am heart-stricken for every young woman who endured horrific abuse at the hands of Epstein and his accomplices. Today, I stood alongside the survivors by voting to reveal the truth and release the Epstein files. Every person who committed these heinous crimes must be held accountable and brought to justice.”

The ad finally attempted to demonize De La Cruz by bafflingly stating that the congresswoman once “worked alongside the wife of a political operative even after he was accused of sexually abusing young girls,” simply alleging that she worked with a woman who was married to a man accused of a crime.

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The shocking statement is made even more ludicrous when contextualized with the lengthy history of her Democrat opponent Bobby Pulido.

Pulido famously bragged about helping her accordionist get out of jail before the man would go on to sexually assault an eight-year-old girl. After the conviction, Pulido then brought the man to a benefit concert at a local middle school. Pulido attempted to justify the decision by claiming that the sexual assault was “not necessarily rape.”

Republicans say that the new ad is a poor attempt by Democrats to provide cover for their scandal-plagued candidate.

"This disgusting ad is a desperate attempt by Democrats to distract from the fact that Bobby Pulido bailed a convicted child sex predator out of jail then into a middle school in our community,” De La Cruz campaign manager James Shook told Townhall. “To do it, they went to Bobby Pulido's own donor, a man indicted for strangling a woman who pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer, and recycled a false accusation he made in divorce court to try to take Monica's home. It was never true then and it is not true now. “

“Monica De La Cruz voted to release every Epstein file. Bobby Pulido toured for decades with a man who molested an eight-year-old girl, joked about it on stage, and walked him through the doors of a school full of children,” Shook continued. “If Democrats want to talk about who is too dangerous for Texas, they can start with the man they nominated.”

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"Democrats’ moral outrage comes with an exemption for anyone useful to Bobby Pulido’s campaign,” NRCC Spokesman Christian Martinez told Townhall. “Bobby is a morally depraved phony and a shameless hypocrite who wants to put everyone’s character on trial except his own. No amount of attack ads can buy him the decency he’s spent his career failing to demonstrate.”

De La Cruz and the ever-desperate Pulido will face off for control of the South Texas seat in just 46 days.

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