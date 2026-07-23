Democrats Are Walking Into a Minefield

Here’s my minority position – I think Republicans are set to do surprisingly well in the 2026 midterms and very, very well in 2028. Oh, I don’t put it beyond the Republicans to screw up any advantage they’ve been handed. Republicans have the uncanny ability to squander a good thing, but what the Democrats are handing over is pure electoral gold. If you look at the relative positioning of both parties in terms of future electoral success, there is zero question that the Republican Party is much better situated to begin a lengthy sojourn in power. The Democrats have walked themselves into a minefield, and they’ve got no map.

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Let’s take a look at a few of these land mines. Some of them are obvious, some a lot less so. Will they all fully manifest by 2028? No, some will arise in later cycles. What’s important to remember is that even if the Democrats were aware of them, there’s not a lot they can do about them. One of the problems with the Democrats is that, ironically, the liberals are absolutely resistant to change; they not only don’t want to do it, but they can’t do it. They’ve confused their ideology with a religion, limiting the ability of Democrat politicians to exercise a key tool in any effective politician's toolbox – the flexibility to do a 180 on their most deeply-held beliefs when it makes sense at election time.

The first land mine is an obvious one, but that’s not going to stop them from stomping on it. The Democrats are going harder and harder left. Right now, the success of the socialist insurgents has been limited to deep blue districts. Where they try to do it in more purple areas, they have more mixed success. In Virginia, they managed to elect a sociopath as AG who wants to kill the kids of Republicans to teach them to be good people. It didn’t work in Maine, though; Herr Platner got punted after he was accused of going a rape too far.

Normal Americans don’t like the weird stuff Democrats are getting into. There’s the transsexual stuff, of course. Normal Americans are getting tired of that freak show, but Democrats are doubling and tripling down on it. It’s become a litmus test for them, depriving them of crucial flexibility. They need to reach out to normal people who don’t think some dude should be sporting his turgid pride as he walks through a girl’s locker room. But also, there’s their whole thing about criminals. Normal people are against being murdered. Democrats are going to get painted as enabling the worst of social pathologies, just like they did in the 70s, which helped Ronald Reagan and the GOP take over until Bill Clinton came along and was able to lead a Democrat Party back to at least a semblance of sanity.

There’s a procedural land mine that President Trump has been talking about for years – election fraud. Fraud is a huge part of how they win. It is not going to go away in one fell swoop – the GOP simps are too weak to pass the SAVE Act – but it’s going to be curbed over time. Take voter ID – it is unsustainable for the Democrats to keep to the 20 side of an 80/20 issue forever. Nor can Democrat judges sitting in the Tatooine Federal District Court protect the fraud forever. Between the reforms Trump can impose (it looks like his mail-in voting postal regulations are going into effect), the revelations from the multiple investigations, and the reputational damage to Democrats defending shady practices (is California still counting from last June?), we’re going to end a lot of the scams and run down their reputations as the die on the hill of protecting the remaining grifts.

Another land mine is the swap out at the top of the Democrats’ racial hierarchy. Democrats have always been about constituencies, knitting them together to form a majority. But it’s always in flux. The white working class used to be a big piece of the puzzle, and the Democrats dumped them. In the last few cycles, Democrats have lost their headlock on Hispanics, who don’t appreciate weirdness, and many of whom have personal experience with communism. There’s a lot of talk about how Dems grabbed the affluent college-educated whites who used to be Republican voters, and that’s true, to an extent. But a lot of these are wine women, particularly single ones and including young ones, and they’re psychotic and will further alienate normal people (married women still prefer Republicans).

But the big problem for Democrats is their biggest and most loyal constituency, blacks. We’re already seeing the fallout in Texas, where the darling of the faculty/Chardonnay set, heretical imp James Talarico, defeated noted particle physicist Jasmine Crockett in the Senate primary. Well, Jazzy C and black Texans aren’t taking that very well. They believe, not without merit, that they have been ripped off. And they have been. Democrats take blacks for granted, which is the fault of blacks because they’ve allowed themselves, until now, to be taken for granted. But a black woman just roasted Talarico at one of his rallies, bringing this to a head. He’s already a problem because, well, blacks tend to be religious, and this guy is a blasphemous demon in human form who spreads satanic lies that will lead the unwary to eternal damnation. Black folk aren’t down with that. And it’s only going to get worse for the Democrats because blacks across the country are going to demand their share of the power, power that the ascendant leftists want for themselves.

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There is also the 2030 census, which will likely put the House out of reach of Democrats for a decade. Democrat failure is driving people from blue states to red states. The coming redistricting, along with the intermittent demonstrations of GOP manhood via gerrymandering, are going to crush the Dems. And if we go for the big enchilada, banning the counting of illegal aliens in the census, the Dems are screwed.

There is another land mine, the baby bomb. Democrats aren’t breeding like conservatives. A lot of them are single women who have no intention of settling down and having children; when they do get knocked up, abortion remains readily available in blue states, and they make use of it. This blends with another problem for the Democrats, which is that a lot of their boomer base is aging out. If you recall those rallies for the Nazi tattoo guy, behind him on stage were always a bunch of gray crones who all looked like Billy Jack’s girlfriend. They’re not going to be around that much longer, and they are some of the Dems’ most devoted voters. Gen X is much more conservative; we have the advantage of being around for another couple of decades.

And there are other effects that come from Democrats not reproducing, besides upping the average IQ and attractiveness of Americans. The birth dearth means fewer kids being indoctrinated in grade schools and colleges. Academia is where the Democrats not only found places for their members to get paid but gave them a chance to corrupt our youth. But fewer kids mean fewer unionized teachers paying union dues, while a lot of colleges are going away in the bankruptcy. That's fewer dollars and fewer worker bees making mischief. Combined with new technology that is making old education methods obsolete, as well as cost considerations and conservative attention that is going to work to undermine the leftist hold on these institutions, academia writ large is going to stop being so influential. Democrats have become fatally over-invested in their own version of the buggy whip industry.

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Immigration is going to continue to be a huge problem for the Democrats because they’re not going to be able to import a brand-new electorate from the Third World to make into welfare clients and electoral serfs. Deportations are ongoing, but the Republican goal isn’t to drag them all out of the country. It’s to drive them all out of the country. Initiatives like Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent leaning on the banks and other industries not to do business with them, as well as other reforms that make it unbearable to live here as an illegal, are going to make them pack up and go home in numbers that dwarf what ICE is doing. With the open door at the border slammed shut, the only way to generate more of these people is through birthright citizenship, and the recent Supreme Court decision, while not overturning it, began a discussion that’s inevitably going to lead to reforms that limit it.

Here are some other things that the Democrats might find blow them up. The mainstream media may dismiss the government handout fraud stuff that we’ve been seeing, but fraud resonates. From California’s high-speed rail that’s cost billions of dollars and built about 15 inches of track, to massive Somali learing center schemes, to corrupt USAID payoffs to leftist NGOs and beyond, the crackdown is both going to starve the Democrats of money looted from the treasury and laundered into the pockets of the left and closely associated Democrats with fraud in the minds of the voters.

Then there’s something they really can blame on the Jews. The Dems will have to deal with Jews’ sense of self-preservation as the Democrats fully embrace their new Hamas constituency and work to ensure Israel and the Israelis are annihilated. That’s not putting it too harshly – if you’re Jewish, you can’t take any threat too seriously, and this is a threat. Jewish Democrats are enormous donors to the Democrat Party, and that flow of dollars is going to shrink to a trickle that’s not going to be made up by a bunch of new Dems just imported from Goatbangistan. The money might not go to Republicans – that’s a bridge too far for a lot of liberal Jews – but it isn’t going to the Palisimpian Democrats. We’ve seen massive shortfalls in Democrat donations this cycle, and that was before half of the House Democrat caucus voted to render Israel defenseless in the face of the psychopaths who committed the October 7th attacks.

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Here’s another ka-boom that’s coming that only a few people are talking about right now. Cuba is about to go under. The clock is ticking, and the commie dictatorship has maybe got a year or so left. Here’s the Dems’ problem. The Dirección de Inteligencia (DI) has spent over 60 years infiltrating the left in the United States. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass went to Havana and trained with these communist bastards, but there are a lot more big names on the left of the party who are tied in with Cuban intelligence. Cuba is going to fall; Marco Rubio has that as one of his 87 jobs.

And when that grotesque regime’s collapse accelerates, a lot of DI officials are going to want to ensure that they don’t swing from a lamppost or worse. I married a Cuban–they’re not a forgiving people, and they’re going to make the people who oppressed them pay. So, if you’re a high-ranking DI officer, you’re going to want to make American intelligence an offer it can’t refuse to save your worthless hide, and that means trading stolen records on the DI’s intelligence network in the United States that includes prominent Democrats. That’s going to happen, and it’s going to be earth-shattering. People throw the word “treason” around a lot, but working with the communists to subvert the United States is literally treason, and it’s been happening. Do not expect the Trump administration to forgive and forget, and even the regime media is going to be unable to hide the indictments. The Democrats will, correctly, be painted as the party of traitors.

Let’s also not forget the collapse of captured institutions. We mentioned academia’s decline, but look at the mainstream media and Hollywood. Both are going away. Moreover, the decades of corporate footsie with Democrats will end as the business world realizes that the DSA types can’t be bought off like the old school Pelosi Dems could be. Plus, there is a generalized anti-woke counter-reaction that places PC Democrats with their spouting off on woke nonsense outside of the zeitgeist. Their own base won’t let them moderate; they’ll be telling us dudes can menstruate for another decade even as over-it normals shake their heads in disgust.

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So, I like how the Republicans are positioned over the next decade or so. In the short term, the Trump economy is going to take off again. We’re going to clear out the illegals one way or the other, and we’re going to continue to drive crime down. Long-term, we’re having babies, and the future belongs to people who show up. Importantly, we’re not traitors colluding with a foreign government to undermine our country.

But then again, we are Republicans, and the fact remains that the Republican Party is the only party that can summon up enough dumb to squander these advantages.





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