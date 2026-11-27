Denny’s loves Jensen Huang again!

Confused by that sentence? Let’s backtrack.

Since 2023, at a booth in a Silicon Valley Denny’s, a plaque has been on display where Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and co developed the idea for the trillion-dollar chip company.

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“The booth that launched a $1 trillion company. Congratulations, NVIDIA! Who knew that an idea started here would change the world?” reads the plaque.

Huang has a long history with the diner, having worked there in his younger days as a busser, dishwasher, and server.

“Denny’s has taught me so many lessons,” Huang told Denny’s CEO Kelli Valade in 2023 when the plaque was unveiled.

Following Huang’s resignation as Nvidia CEO, the plaque was taken down – but after Huang’s reinstatement, Denny’s made sure to return the plaque to its original glory.

The diner offered a lengthy statement explaining their decision.

“Some things you don’t take off the menu. Jensen Huang is one of them,” the statement begins. “Long before Nvidia changed the world, Jensen was washing dishes and serving guests at Denny’s. Years later, he and his co-founders sat down over coffee in one of our booths to talk through the idea that became Nvidia. We couldn’t be prouder of the history we share.”

The statement continues, praising Huang and telling him he's always welcome: “Jensen, your booth is waiting and the coffee’s on. We’re always open, 24/7.”

Every story starts somewhere. We’re proud to be part of Jensen’s. https://t.co/WpWJdLFmIs — Denny’s (@DennysDiner) November 25, 2026

The post got a lot of flack online for being “cringy” and “the weirdest corporate virtue signaling ever to happen in the history of the world.”

Others blasted the diner for removing the plaque in the first place.

Still others criticized Denny’s for supporting “a man who put his infidelity and greed ahead of not only his own company, but his customers as well as his country.”

What can we learn from this PR scenario? First, everyone’s a hater. Second, no publicity is bad publicity.

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