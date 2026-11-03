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Xavier Becerra Defeats Steve Hilton in the California Governor's Race

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Nov 03, 2026 11:30 PM
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Xavier Becerra Defeats Steve Hilton in the California Governor's Race
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Less than 20 minutes after polls closed in California, former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has been projected to defeat Republican Steve Hilton, a result that comes as little surprise in the Democratic stronghold.

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With only 25 percent of the vote counted, Becerra already holds a commanding lead of more than 600,000 votes and nearly 20 percentage points, all despite a lackluster campaign from a Democrat who all but expected to be anointed California’s next governor.

His top priorities remain unclear, but his most memorable positions have been his support for a mileage tax on Californians without a corresponding decrease in the state’s highest-in-the-country gas tax; a so-called “power hour” that promised residents free electricity; openness to a wealth tax, just not in the form of Proposition 40; and, of course, a continuation of the state’s progressive status quo, which many residents claim is unbearable, just not unbearable enough to vote any differently.

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Republican Steve Hilton, unlike Becerra, campaigned as though he actually had to earn the job, crisscrossing the state and remaining hopeful until the very end. But while you can put change on the ballot in California, you apparently can’t make voters choose it. Hilton offered a far better set of priorities: $3 gas, no income tax on earnings under $150,000, and friendlier business policies for the world’s fourth-largest economy. 

California voters, it seems, preferred another helping of the status quo.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | REPUBLICAN PARTY | XAVIER BECERRA
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