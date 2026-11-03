Xavier Becerra Defeats Steve Hilton in the California Governor's Race

Less than 20 minutes after polls closed in California, former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has been projected to defeat Republican Steve Hilton, a result that comes as little surprise in the Democratic stronghold.

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Decision Desk HQ projects Xavier Becerra wins the CA Governor General Election #DecisionMade: 11:13 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/3AYjQtcx1u https://t.co/TDo5duE5Xc — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

Xavier Becerra, the Democratic veteran of California politics, wins the race for governor of the state, defeating Steve Hilton, a Republican immigrant and ally of President Trump https://t.co/KeJ0mozteb https://t.co/ZG85rzGTfC — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 4, 2026

With only 25 percent of the vote counted, Becerra already holds a commanding lead of more than 600,000 votes and nearly 20 percentage points, all despite a lackluster campaign from a Democrat who all but expected to be anointed California’s next governor.

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His top priorities remain unclear, but his most memorable positions have been his support for a mileage tax on Californians without a corresponding decrease in the state’s highest-in-the-country gas tax; a so-called “power hour” that promised residents free electricity; openness to a wealth tax, just not in the form of Proposition 40; and, of course, a continuation of the state’s progressive status quo, which many residents claim is unbearable, just not unbearable enough to vote any differently.

Republican Steve Hilton, unlike Becerra, campaigned as though he actually had to earn the job, crisscrossing the state and remaining hopeful until the very end. But while you can put change on the ballot in California, you apparently can’t make voters choose it. Hilton offered a far better set of priorities: $3 gas, no income tax on earnings under $150,000, and friendlier business policies for the world’s fourth-largest economy.

This is my vision for California. Sacramento politicians have had sixteen years to fix the problems they've created. They have FAILED. You have less than two hours. Get out and VOTE. This is our chance to take back California! https://t.co/L7rEHaGtk4 — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) November 4, 2026

California voters, it seems, preferred another helping of the status quo.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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