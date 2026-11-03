Democrats Just Flipped Another House Seat and Republicans Have Max Miller to Thank

Democrat Brian Poindexter has defeated Republican Max Miller in Ohio’s 7th Congressional District, adding another victory for Democrats as Tuesday night’s results come in.

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Decision Desk HQ projects Brian Poindexter wins the OH US House 7 General Election #DecisionMade: 11:16 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/utfcR3PJDC https://t.co/6KjafUZ0ZY — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

🇺🇸 Union ironworker and Brook Park councilman Brian Poindexter (D) wins Ohio's 7th US House district from Rep. Max Miller (R), who is accused of repeatedly beating his wife and daughter https://t.co/IxigH0F62v — Wave News Network (@wavenewsnet) November 4, 2026

Although Miller initially held a narrow lead as votes began coming in, Poindexter quickly pulled ahead, a reversal that should come as little surprise given the controversies that have dogged Miller in recent months.

Miller entered the election under fire from his own party, his campaign dogged by serious allegations of physical and emotional domestic abuse made by his ex-wife, the daughter of Republican Senator Bernie Moreno. Moreno, for his part, has made no secret of his contempt for Miller.

Miller didn’t deserve the seat. He was a despicable human being, but his refusal to resign left voters to remove him, handing Democrats another House seat in the process. His defeat sends Poindexter, a union ironworker and organizer with 20 years of experience, to Congress. First elected to public office in 2017 as an at-large member of Ohio’s Brook Park City Council, Poindexter will now leave that role to join Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

With nearly 70 percent of precincts reporting, Poindexter leads Miller by roughly 15,000 votes and more than seven percentage points, another resounding defeat for Republicans amid a blue wave.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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