DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Democrats Just Flipped Another House Seat and Republicans Have Max Miller to Thank

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Nov 03, 2026 11:41 PM
Advertisement
Democrats Just Flipped Another House Seat and Republicans Have Max Miller to Thank
AP Photo/Nate Manley

Democrat Brian Poindexter has defeated Republican Max Miller in Ohio’s 7th Congressional District, adding another victory for Democrats as Tuesday night’s results come in. 

Advertisement

Although Miller initially held a narrow lead as votes began coming in, Poindexter quickly pulled ahead, a reversal that should come as little surprise given the controversies that have dogged Miller in recent months.

Miller entered the election under fire from his own party, his campaign dogged by serious allegations of physical and emotional domestic abuse made by his ex-wife, the daughter of Republican Senator Bernie Moreno. Moreno, for his part, has made no secret of his contempt for Miller. 

Recommended
LIVE: It’s Election Night 2026 and the Fight Against Socialism Is On Cooked: GOP Gets Washed Out of Congress in Blue Tsunami Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Miller didn’t deserve the seat. He was a despicable human being, but his refusal to resign left voters to remove him, handing Democrats another House seat in the process. His defeat sends Poindexter, a union ironworker and organizer with 20 years of experience, to Congress. First elected to public office in 2017 as an at-large member of Ohio’s Brook Park City Council, Poindexter will now leave that role to join Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

With nearly 70 percent of precincts reporting, Poindexter leads Miller by roughly 15,000 votes and more than seven percentage points, another resounding defeat for Republicans amid a blue wave.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BERNIE MORENO | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | OHIO
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

LIVE: It&#x2019;s Election Night 2026 and the Fight Against Socialism Is On

LIVE: It’s Election Night 2026 and the Fight Against Socialism Is On

Cooked: GOP Gets Washed Out of Congress in Blue Tsunami

Cooked: GOP Gets Washed Out of Congress in Blue Tsunami

Matt Vespa
Here's What the White House Is Saying About the Election Results

Here's What the White House Is Saying About the Election Results

Cameron Arcand

Trending on Townhall Videos