Max Miller Threatens to Sue Dem Opponent Over Explosive Campaign Ad

Republican Rep. Max Miller (OH-7) is threatening to sue the Democrat candidate running for his seat over a political ad highlighting domestic abuse allegations against Miller.

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Lawyers representing Miller sent a cease-and-desist letter to Brook Park City Council Member at-Large Brian Poindexter, whose campaign released the ad.

You deserve the facts about who Max Miller is.



The sheriff of one of Ohio’s largest counties says:



“Thirty-four years in law enforcement tells me: Max Miller does not belong in power.” pic.twitter.com/rUYQvQ5o92 — Brian Poindexter for Congress (@bpforcongress) September 15, 2026

The letter demands that the Poindexter campaign immediately stop airing the ad, alleging that it contains false, malicious, and defamatory statements accusing Miller of domestic violence and child abuse.

The letter points to three specific claims in the ad that are false. These include the assertions that a judge signed a restraining order that Miller’s former wife filed against him, court documents affirming that Miller beat her and put a gun to her head, and that the couple’s son sustained a broken collarbone while under Miller’s care.

Miller’s lawyer argues that, "The Statements are also plainly capable of defamatory meaning because their unmistakable, false impact is that they wrongly portray Congressman Miller as someone who has violently and physically abused his ex-wife and daughter."

The letter refers to public records showing that Miller actually holds a protection order against his ex-wife and that he denied abusing her under penalty of perjury. In fact, both Miller and his former wife have restraining orders against each other. He also notes that a child welfare investigation found no evidence that Miller abused his son.

Poindexter released a video on X responding to the cease-and-desist letter. In the video, he rips up the letter and repeats the allegations in the ad. He then asks for donations to help him fight the legal battle.

NEW: Max Miller is threatening a lawsuit to shut down my ad.



Why? Because it gives people the facts about the serious abuse allegations against him.



He's used fancy lawyers to get out of trouble his whole life. Not this time.



Help us keep the ad on the air. pic.twitter.com/q9Cly55ner — Brian Poindexter for Congress (@bpforcongress) September 21, 2026

Emily Moreno, Miller’s former wife, made a slew of allegations against Miller. She said he not only held a gun to her head while she changed their infant daughter’s diaper, but also threw hot water at her and shoved her during a custody exchange.

“I was just, like, scared of him a lot, and that’s why I left the house and why I moved out,” Moreno told investigators during an interview.

Miller has denied all of the allegations.

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